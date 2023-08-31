The Arizona Cardinals claimed former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell off waivers on Thursday. In addition, they placed offensive lineman Dennis Daley and linebacker Myjai Sanders on injured reserve.

O’Donnell’s arrival figures to be related to the Daley injury, as the interior offensive line is shorthanded and Daley was the backup option at guard. Daley injured his ankle in the preseason finale.

O’Donnell was signed by the Colts in April 2020, the team he would spend the next three seasons with as a member of the practice squad. The Colts signed him to an extension in March and he initially made the roster cut, only to be waived on Wednesday as a part of Indianapolis’ own waiver moves. O’Donnell played his college ball in Alberta, Canada.

Daley signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals in March after spending time with the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans since coming into the league in 2019.

Sanders was selected in the third round by the Cardinals in last year’s draft, and along with fellow 2022 third-round pick Cam Thomas, were two names to watch for the long-term picture at pass rusher. Sanders had three sacks in 13 games last season but was unable to see the field in the preseason this year after injuring his hand in late July.

Both Daley and Sanders now have to miss a minimum of four games before returning to the roster off injured reserve.

