The Arizona State Sun Devils are reportedly going with freshman Jaden Rashada under center for the second straight week in their matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel also reported that Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne is nearing a recovery from his hamstring injury and is expected back healthy in the next two weeks for either Fresno State (Sept. 16) or USC (Sept. 23).

Additionally, Thamel said that star tight end Jalin Conyers will play in the second game of the season after he was injured against Southern Utah on Thursday and missed the second half. Despite just playing the first half, Conyers was second on the team with 51 receiving yards on two recpetions.

The Sun Devils narrowly defeated the Thunderbirds 24-21 in a game that finished well past midnight on Friday morning due to the monsoon storm that crawled through the Valley and forced a long delay at halftime.

Rashada finished the ballgame 18-for-31 with 236 yards passing and two touchdowns. Although his number did not jump off the page, his ability to extend plays and throw a precise deep ball were on display.

Arizona State true frosh QB Jaden Rashada might be good pic.twitter.com/oOXZPqQcmj — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 1, 2023

Pyne was thought to have been making a serious push for the starting job before his injury and Rashada ultimately beat out incumbent Trenton Bourguet for the Week 1 nod.

Oklahoma State will be much more of a test for the true freshman QB, a team that he could see more times in the future as ASU moves to the Big 12.

OSU was victorious over Central Arkansas 27-13, but did not overly impress in the win.

ASU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.