On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis reacted to the first game of Kenny Dillingham’s tenure as Arizona State football head coach.

The game was unlike most in Tempe as a lengthy weather delay halted play for two hours and 36 minutes. The stoppage appeared to halt what ASU was doing in the first half and the Sun Devils squeaked out a 24-21 victory over FCS Southern Utah.

The major positive for the Sun Devils in the game was the performance of true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada. Rashada, one of the best quarterback prospects to ever land at ASU, had a stellar first half performance. He connected on two touchdowns, one of which was a 47-yard bomb on fourth down and eight yards to go. The other was a beautiful fade to the corner of the end zone through the dust storm pummeling Mountain America Stadium.

On a negative note, ASU’s second half performance was poor. The team looked like the Sun Devils of the Herm Edwards era, committing far too many turnovers. They only managed three points in the entire half and were lucky to walk away with the victory.