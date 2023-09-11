D-backs Race Against Cancer returns to Phoenix in October

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Race Against Cancer is returning to downtown Phoenix on Oct. 1, the team announced.

The race will be a 5K that kicks off at 7:15 a.m. beginning and ending at Chase Field. It will run as far west as 15th Avenue before returning back toward the stadium.

The D-backs expect over 5,000 runners in the race and advise participants to arrive around 6 a.m.

Registration is $50 for all ages until Sept. 15 and $60 after. All participants must register by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Participants will receive a commemorative race shirt, drawstring bag, finisher medal, chip timing for the race and one Upper Level ticket voucher for a D-backs game vs. the Astros occurring Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, according to the team.

After the race, runners will have access to an interactive Wellness Zone that will provide the information on nutrition, exercise and cancer screening.

All proceeds from the D-backs Race Against Cancer will benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and will be earmarked for programs and non-profits that provide screening, treatment and support for those dealing with cancer.

To register and for more information, visit online.