ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks claim waived White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, DFA Buddy Kennedy

Sep 6, 2023, 12:51 PM

Seby Zavala, Chicago White Sox...

Seby Zavala #44 and Kendall Graveman #49 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate the win after game one of a double header against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 8, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. The Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees 6-5. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed former Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala off waivers and designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Zavala brings support behind Gabriel Moreno, who has taken the bulk of catching duties after the team designated catcher Carson Kelly for assignment on Aug. 13. The D-backs have lightly utilized Jose Herrera as a backup since designating Kelly.

Zavala this year appeared in 66 games for the White Sox with seven homers and 16 RBIs.

He has four catcher-framing runs this season, ranking 11th in MLB.

Last year, Zavala put together his best offensive season, batting .270 in 61 games.

He is hitting just .155 this year.

Zavala isn’t arbitration-eligible until 2025, giving the Diamondbacks catching depth down the road after the claim.

Arizona designated the 24-year-old Kennedy after he appeared in 40 games for the MLB club over the past two seasons.

Kennedy hit .217 with 18 hits and 12 RBIs over 30 games last year but averaged .167 in 10 games this year.

With Triple-A Reno this season, Kennedy is slashing .318/.444/.481 with 46 RBIs and 162 total bases over 90 games played.

