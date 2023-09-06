Close
Diamondbacks’ Andrew Saalfrank strikes out 2 in scoreless MLB debut

Sep 6, 2023, 7:39 AM

Andrew Saalfrank, debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Relief pitcher Andrew Saalfrank #57 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 05, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Saalfrank made his major league debut. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY AARON SCHMIDT


PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Andrew Saalfrank had quite the MLB debut.

The 26-year-old pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief on Tuesday, punching out Colorado Rockies hitters Ezequiel Tovar and Nolan Jones for his first two career strikeouts.

After striking out Jones for the first out in the eighth inning, manager Torey Lovullo called to the bullpen, ending Saalfrank’s night at 27 pitches.

“It’s a great moment. He came in and had an ease to him when I handed him the ball,” Lovullo said after the 3-2 loss. “He got some big outs. He was fantastic.”

