PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks were down 4-0 in the first inning on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies after a frustrating 3-2 loss on Tuesday in which the bats went silent late.

The D-backs responded with a 12-run effort for the first time since July 18, taking the lead with a five-spot in the third inning which involved an Alek Thomas three-run shot.

Thomas drove in five runs, also hitting a two-run single off lefty Brent Suter in the fourth. Tommy Pham brought home three runners in a three-hit performance, while every starter in the lineup reached base.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. capped the scoring with a solo shot in the eighth.

“There were so many key plays and key moments that just continued to give me a snapshot that our team was engaged and we weren’t shutting down and we were going to continue fighting,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We just continued to have quality at-bat after quality at-bat.

“Clearly it was (Thomas’) day to be the hero. That hero mindset shifts every single day, you just don’t know when it’s going to spark up, who it’s going to be. But when you’re ready for it, you execute the way that he did.”

It wasn’t always the cleanest game, as Rockies pitchers plunked four D-backs hitters. Corbin Carroll was hit twice and exited the ballgame with a right wrist contusion. He said postgame his X-rays came back negative, and Lovullo has him penciled into Thursday’s lineup.

The D-backs finished 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position on getaway day with a critical four-game series against the Chicago Cubs starting Thursday. They were 1-for-6 with RISP on Tuesday, as the offense has stumbled lately with 19 runs in eight games entering Wednesday.

The D-backs jumped early in counts on Tuesday, especially with runners on base and against Colorado’s bullpen. Thomas’ home run came on a 3-2 cutter that he barreled to right field.

“I think we put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” Thomas said. “I tried to take a deep breath for my second at-bat and see some pitches. The first at-bat I got jammed on a cutter and I think I could have just took that and waited for something better. It happens, but definitely for me just taking a step back and and realizing I don’t have to do everything I want on the first pitch … I had the most success whenever I’m being patient.”

Starter Zach Davies lasted only three innings before Lovullo pulled him at 72 pitches. The veteran arm felt he was trying to be too fine instead of commanding the ball.

The bullpen picked him up with a second straight stellar effort. It gave Arizona six shutout innings on Wednesday after 5.1 scoreless frames on Tuesday following a short start by Brandon Pfaadt.

Bryce Jarvis, Luis Frias, Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro and Scott McGough did not allow a single hit on Wednesday.

“At the end of the day, we had a great game offensively and the bullpen came in picked me up and the rest of the team picked me up,” Davies said. “We got a big win. We needed it after losing a close game last night and then going into a big series in Chicago.”

The D-backs remain within a game of the third NL Wild Card spot.

Corbin Carroll

Carroll was hit by pitches in both the third and fourth innings. He let out a yell when beaned in the fourth by Rockies reliever Gavin Hollowell’s fastball.

The rookie remained in the game as a pinch runner and scored, but he was removed defensively in the fifth inning. Pham moved from left to right field, and Gurriel jumped into left from the designated hitter spot. The DH was nullified by the move, even with outfielder/first baseman Pavin Smith on the bench as an option.

Carroll said the pitch hit the meatier part of his wrist area and showed very little concern over it.

“We’ll see how I wake up tomorrow and feel but I think I’ll be fine,” Carroll said. “I mean it hurt, it was pretty hard but feels fine now.”

Roster shakeup

The D-backs shook up their roster, as Lovullo announced a series of moves after Wednesday’s game, not something he does usually.

Arizona called up its top prospect, shortstop Jordan Lawlar, after his first impressions in Triple-A Reno (1.050 OPS in 16 games). Longtime shortstop Nick Ahmed was designated for assignment after a tough year offensively against lefties and injuries that impacted him over the previous two seasons.

Catcher Jose Herrera — after a two-hit performance — and Jarvis were optioned, while Buddy Kennedy was designated for assignment. Ryne Nelson will return to the majors on Thursday to start vs. the Cubs, and catcher Seby Zavala was picked up on waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

D-backs-Cubs series

Chicago owns the second wild card spot four games ahead of Arizona. The Cubs are one of the league’s hottest clubs, having swept the San Francisco Giants and winning nine of 12 games.

Nelson will start against Chicago’s Javier Asaad on Thursday. The marquee pitching matchup will be Saturday with Merrill Kelly against Cy Young candidate Justin Steele.

