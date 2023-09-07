Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Alek Thomas, Tommy Pham lead D-backs offense in comeback victory vs. Rockies

Sep 6, 2023, 6:46 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

Alek Thomas...

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Tommy Pham #28 after hitting a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the thid inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks were down 4-0 in the first inning on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies after a frustrating 3-2 loss on Tuesday in which the bats went silent late.

The D-backs responded with a 12-run effort for the first time since July 18, taking the lead with a five-spot in the third inning which involved an Alek Thomas three-run shot.

Thomas drove in five runs, also hitting a two-run single off lefty Brent Suter in the fourth. Tommy Pham brought home three runners in a three-hit performance, while every starter in the lineup reached base.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. capped the scoring with a solo shot in the eighth.

RELATED STORIES

“There were so many key plays and key moments that just continued to give me a snapshot that our team was engaged and we weren’t shutting down and we were going to continue fighting,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “We just continued to have quality at-bat after quality at-bat.

“Clearly it was (Thomas’) day to be the hero. That hero mindset shifts every single day, you just don’t know when it’s going to spark up, who it’s going to be. But when you’re ready for it, you execute the way that he did.”

It wasn’t always the cleanest game, as Rockies pitchers plunked four D-backs hitters. Corbin Carroll was hit twice and exited the ballgame with a right wrist contusion. He said postgame his X-rays came back negative, and Lovullo has him penciled into Thursday’s lineup.

The D-backs finished 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position on getaway day with a critical four-game series against the Chicago Cubs starting Thursday. They were 1-for-6 with RISP on Tuesday, as the offense has stumbled lately with 19 runs in eight games entering Wednesday.

The D-backs jumped early in counts on Tuesday, especially with runners on base and against Colorado’s bullpen. Thomas’ home run came on a 3-2 cutter that he barreled to right field.

“I think we put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” Thomas said. “I tried to take a deep breath for my second at-bat and see some pitches. The first at-bat I got jammed on a cutter and I think I could have just took that and waited for something better. It happens, but definitely for me just taking a step back and and realizing I don’t have to do everything I want on the first pitch … I had the most success whenever I’m being patient.”

Starter Zach Davies lasted only three innings before Lovullo pulled him at 72 pitches. The veteran arm felt he was trying to be too fine instead of commanding the ball.

The bullpen picked him up with a second straight stellar effort. It gave Arizona six shutout innings on Wednesday after 5.1 scoreless frames on Tuesday following a short start by Brandon Pfaadt.

Bryce Jarvis, Luis Frias, Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro and Scott McGough did not allow a single hit on Wednesday.

“At the end of the day, we had a great game offensively and the bullpen came in picked me up and the rest of the team picked me up,” Davies said. “We got a big win. We needed it after losing a close game last night and then going into a big series in Chicago.”

The D-backs remain within a game of the third NL Wild Card spot.

Corbin Carroll

Carroll was hit by pitches in both the third and fourth innings. He let out a yell when beaned in the fourth by Rockies reliever Gavin Hollowell’s fastball.

The rookie remained in the game as a pinch runner and scored, but he was removed defensively in the fifth inning. Pham moved from left to right field, and Gurriel jumped into left from the designated hitter spot. The DH was nullified by the move, even with outfielder/first baseman Pavin Smith on the bench as an option.

Carroll said the pitch hit the meatier part of his wrist area and showed very little concern over it.

“We’ll see how I wake up tomorrow and feel but I think I’ll be fine,” Carroll said. “I mean it hurt, it was pretty hard but feels fine now.”

Roster shakeup

The D-backs shook up their roster, as Lovullo announced a series of moves after Wednesday’s game, not something he does usually.

Arizona called up its top prospect, shortstop Jordan Lawlar, after his first impressions in Triple-A Reno (1.050 OPS in 16 games). Longtime shortstop Nick Ahmed was designated for assignment after a tough year offensively against lefties and injuries that impacted him over the previous two seasons.

Catcher Jose Herrera — after a two-hit performance — and Jarvis were optioned, while Buddy Kennedy was designated for assignment. Ryne Nelson will return to the majors on Thursday to start vs. the Cubs, and catcher Seby Zavala was picked up on waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

D-backs-Cubs series

Chicago owns the second wild card spot four games ahead of Arizona. The Cubs are one of the league’s hottest clubs, having swept the San Francisco Giants and winning nine of 12 games.

Nelson will start against Chicago’s Javier Asaad on Thursday. The marquee pitching matchup will be Saturday with Merrill Kelly against Cy Young candidate Justin Steele.

First pitch on Thursday is at 4:40 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Infielder Nick Ahmed #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields a single hit by the Colorado Rockies du...

Kellan Olson

Long-time Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed designated for assignment

The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated shortstop Nick Ahmed for assignment, manager Torey Lovullo said after Wednesday's win.

19 hours ago

Jordan Lawlar...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks call up top prospect SS Jordan Lawlar

The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up standout shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar for the final month of the regular season.

19 hours ago

Corbin Carroll, Orioles at Diamondbacks September 1, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kellan Olson

Corbin Carroll exits for Diamondbacks after getting hit by pitch on wrist

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll exited Wednesday's game against the Rockies after getting hit by a pitch on his right wrist

19 hours ago

Seby Zavala, Chicago White Sox...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks claim waived White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, DFA Buddy Kennedy

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed former Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala and designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment.

19 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Aaron Schmidt

No more mechanics: Strom wants D-backs pitchers to ‘compete’

With four teams gunning for the third NL Wild Card spot, D-backs pitching coach Brent Strom is urging pitchers to focus on the competition.

19 hours ago

Andrew Saalfrank, debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks’ Andrew Saalfrank strikes out 2 in scoreless MLB debut

Andrew Saalfrank tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in his MLB debut on Tuesday, striking out two Rockies hitters in relief.

19 hours ago

Alek Thomas, Tommy Pham lead D-backs offense in comeback victory vs. Rockies