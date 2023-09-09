Close
Buddy Kennedy claimed by Athletics after DFA’d by Diamondbacks

Sep 9, 2023, 12:48 PM

Buddy Kennedy #16 of the Arizona Diamondbacks tosses his bat after hitting the ball during the fifth inning of the Spring Training game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 12, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

BY ALEX WEINER


The Oakland Athletics claimed infielder Buddy Kennedy off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas, the A’s announced. The Arizona Diamondbacks designated Kennedy for assignment when they claimed former Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala off waivers on Wednesday.

Kennedy was in the No. 2 hole of Arizona’s lineup as recently as last week at Dodger Stadium but got optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sept. 1 so Emmanuel Rivera could return to the majors.

The 24-year-old had a .519 OPS in 10 games with Arizona this year after a scorching campaign in Reno. He produced a .924 OPS with 24 doubles in 90 games with the Aces.

“Look, Buddy was doing okay, I felt like he was swinging the bat well enough in Triple-A to get this opportunity,” manager Torey Lovullo said after Kennedy was optioned. “Maybe it was the inconsistent at-bats, but the approach and the results weren’t great.

“It’s just a tough situation to be in when you’re a young player and somebody’s getting hot. We’re going to try and catch lightning in a bottle with that 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th guy and it could be a revolving door.”

Kennedy was in Arizona’s organization for six years.

Arizona selected Kennedy out of high school in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft, general manager Mike Hazen’s first in charge. Kennedy made his MLB debut last year and quickly produced one of the standout moments of 2022 with his grand slam on Father’s Day.

He was outrighted to Triple-A Reno in November and selected by the D-backs on Aug. 12.

