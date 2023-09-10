Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Nick Ahmed officially released by Diamondbacks after being DFA’d

Sep 10, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

Nick Ahmed #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks sits on second base after being tagged out during the fi...

Nick Ahmed #13 of the Arizona Diamondbacks sits on second base after being tagged out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 25, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially parted ways with veteran shortstop Nick Ahmed.

Ahmed was designated for assignment by the D-backs on Wednesday and has now officially cleared waivers.

It was a difficult last couple of seasons for the 33-year-old veteran whose production at the plate dramatically cooled off after a career season in 2019.

Ahmed smacked 19 home runs and racked up 82 RBIs with 79 runs scored, all career highs. He also logged 141 hits that season on a .254 batting average that year.

RELATED STORIES

Since 2019, Ahmed has just 15 home runs and suffered a -0.1 WAR in each of the last two seasons. His batting average has not eclipsed .235 since 2020.

He racked up two Gold Glove awards in 2018 and 2019 and ranks fifth in franchise history in games played with 889.

He was the longest tenured member of the team after making his debut in 2014.

Ahmed is the D-backs’ nominee for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award.

Arizona is expected to turn shortstop duties to rookie Jordan Lawlar and Geraldo Perdomo, the latter of who has platooned with Ahmed for most of the season at the six hole.

The D-backs are in the midst of an eight-game road trip against the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. They return to the desert on Sept. 15 for a three-game series against the Cubs.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks clinch key series over Cubs with extra-inning win

The Diamondbacks defeated the Cubs in extra innings after Merrill Kelly gutted out 5.2 innings in a duel with Cubs ace Justin Steele.

2 days ago

Buddy Kennedy...

Alex Weiner

Buddy Kennedy claimed by Athletics after DFA’d by Diamondbacks

The Oakland Athletics claimed former Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Buddy Kennedy off waivers, the club announced.

2 days ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Zac Gallen rewarded Torey Lovullo’s trust in shutout vs. Cubs

Manager Torey Lovullo kept Zac Gallen in the game after a walk in the ninth, and the ace accomplished a feat rarely seen in D-backs history.

2 days ago

Jordan Lawlar...

Aaron Schmidt

Jordan Lawlar debuts, embraces role in Diamondbacks’ playoff push

At 21 years old, shortstop Jordan Lawlar was called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the midst of a playoff push.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen after his complete game shutout over the Cubs joins Burns and Gambo

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen after his complete game shutout over the Cubs joins Burns and Gambo. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen […]

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Zac Gallen gets his first career nine-inning complete game shutout! Listen to the final out #mlb

Zac Gallen gets his first career nine-inning complete game shutout! Listen to the final out #mlb Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona […]

3 days ago

Nick Ahmed officially released by Diamondbacks after being DFA’d