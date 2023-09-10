The Arizona Diamondbacks have officially parted ways with veteran shortstop Nick Ahmed.

Ahmed was designated for assignment by the D-backs on Wednesday and has now officially cleared waivers.

It was a difficult last couple of seasons for the 33-year-old veteran whose production at the plate dramatically cooled off after a career season in 2019.

Ahmed smacked 19 home runs and racked up 82 RBIs with 79 runs scored, all career highs. He also logged 141 hits that season on a .254 batting average that year.

Since 2019, Ahmed has just 15 home runs and suffered a -0.1 WAR in each of the last two seasons. His batting average has not eclipsed .235 since 2020.

He racked up two Gold Glove awards in 2018 and 2019 and ranks fifth in franchise history in games played with 889.

He was the longest tenured member of the team after making his debut in 2014.

Ahmed is the D-backs’ nominee for the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award.

Arizona is expected to turn shortstop duties to rookie Jordan Lawlar and Geraldo Perdomo, the latter of who has platooned with Ahmed for most of the season at the six hole.

The D-backs are in the midst of an eight-game road trip against the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. They return to the desert on Sept. 15 for a three-game series against the Cubs.

