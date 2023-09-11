USC-Arizona State football closes Pac-12-heavy national TV schedule on Sept. 23
Sep 11, 2023, 10:19 AM | Updated: 10:51 am
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
A record eight Pac-12 teams are ranked heading into Week 3 of the college football season, and that has implications for Week 4 of the national television schedule.
Five of six Pac-12 games will be broadcast on a major network on Saturday, Sept. 23, the conference announced Monday.
Arizona State football will host No. 5 USC for a 7:30 p.m. MST kickoff to open the Sun Devils’ Pac-12 play to wrap that night.
It will be the third Pac-12 game to air on FOX for Week 4.
The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders play at the No. 13 Oregon Ducks on ABC at 12:30 p.m. MST, whileNo. 24 UCLA at No. 12 Utah will kick off at the same time on FOX. No. 16 Oregon State at No. 23 Washington State will follow on FOX at 4 p.m. MST.
The Arizona Wildcats’ visit to play the Stanford Cardinal will air on Pac-12 Network at 4 p.m. MST.
ESPN’s late game of Cal at No. 8 Washington will kick off at 7:30 p.m. as well.
Pac-12 college football schedule, Sept. 23
12:30 p.m. MST – No. 18 Colorado at No. 13 Oregon (ABC)
12:30 p.m. MST – No. 24 UCLA at No. 12 Utah (FOX)
4:00 p.m. MST – No. 16 Oregon State at No. 23 Washington State (FOX)
4:00 p.m. MST – Arizona at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)
7:30 p.m. MST – No. 5 USC at Arizona State (FOX)
7:30 p.m. MST – Cal at No. 8 Washington (ESPN)