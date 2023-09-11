A record eight Pac-12 teams are ranked heading into Week 3 of the college football season, and that has implications for Week 4 of the national television schedule.

Five of six Pac-12 games will be broadcast on a major network on Saturday, Sept. 23, the conference announced Monday.

Arizona State football will host No. 5 USC for a 7:30 p.m. MST kickoff to open the Sun Devils’ Pac-12 play to wrap that night.

It will be the third Pac-12 game to air on FOX for Week 4.

The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders play at the No. 13 Oregon Ducks on ABC at 12:30 p.m. MST, whileNo. 24 UCLA at No. 12 Utah will kick off at the same time on FOX. No. 16 Oregon State at No. 23 Washington State will follow on FOX at 4 p.m. MST.

The Arizona Wildcats’ visit to play the Stanford Cardinal will air on Pac-12 Network at 4 p.m. MST.

ESPN’s late game of Cal at No. 8 Washington will kick off at 7:30 p.m. as well.

Pac-12 college football schedule, Sept. 23

12:30 p.m. MST – No. 18 Colorado at No. 13 Oregon (ABC) 12:30 p.m. MST – No. 24 UCLA at No. 12 Utah (FOX) 4:00 p.m. MST – No. 16 Oregon State at No. 23 Washington State (FOX) 4:00 p.m. MST – Arizona at Stanford (Pac-12 Network) 7:30 p.m. MST – No. 5 USC at Arizona State (FOX)

7:30 p.m. MST – Cal at No. 8 Washington (ESPN)

