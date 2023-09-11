Close
USC-Arizona State football closes Pac-12-heavy national TV schedule on Sept. 23

Sep 11, 2023, 10:19 AM | Updated: 10:51 am

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans calls out a play during the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

A record eight Pac-12 teams are ranked heading into Week 3 of the college football season, and that has implications for Week 4 of the national television schedule.

Five of six Pac-12 games will be broadcast on a major network on Saturday, Sept. 23, the conference announced Monday.

Arizona State football will host No. 5 USC for a 7:30 p.m. MST kickoff to open the Sun Devils’ Pac-12 play to wrap that night.

It will be the third Pac-12 game to air on FOX for Week 4.

The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders play at the No. 13 Oregon Ducks on ABC at 12:30 p.m. MST, whileNo. 24 UCLA at No. 12 Utah will kick off at the same time on FOX. No. 16 Oregon State at No. 23 Washington State will follow on FOX at 4 p.m. MST.

The Arizona Wildcats’ visit to play the Stanford Cardinal will air on Pac-12 Network at 4 p.m. MST.

ESPN’s late game of Cal at No. 8 Washington will kick off at 7:30 p.m. as well.

Pac-12 college football schedule, Sept. 23

12:30 p.m. MST – No. 18 Colorado at No. 13 Oregon (ABC)

12:30 p.m. MST – No. 24 UCLA at No. 12 Utah (FOX)

4:00 p.m. MST – No. 16 Oregon State at No. 23 Washington State (FOX)

4:00 p.m. MST – Arizona at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)

7:30 p.m. MST – No. 5 USC at Arizona State (FOX)

7:30 p.m. MST – Cal at No. 8 Washington (ESPN)

Judge rules for Oregon State and Washington State vs. departing Pac-12 schools

A judge granted a request by Oregon State and Washington State for a temporary restraining order to prevent departing Pac-12 members from meeting.

14 hours ago

Record number of Pac-12 teams in AP college football top 25 rankings

The Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25 college football rankings.

2 days ago

Video: Arizona State shutout by Oklahoma State in 2nd half, State of the Sun Devils podcast reacts to loss

Arizona State was shutout in the second half against Oklahoma State. The guys discuss the decision-making of first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham. They also break down Jaden Rashada’s (4:40) second game as a starter and praise the defense (16:04). Video: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

14 hours ago

Sun Devils cool off in second half vs. Oklahoma State

The Arizona State Sun Devils were defeated 27-15 by the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in blistering heat at Mountain America Stadium.

14 hours ago

Arizona State heats up before kickoff at Mountain America Stadium

Arizona State put up a big number before kickoff at Mountain America Stadium. 104. That was the temperature in Tempe.

3 days ago

Arizona State, Oklahoma State air it out in first half

It was an arms race in the first half of the Arizona State game against Oklahoma State on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.

2 days ago

