D-backs prospect Kristian Robinson moves up to Double-A Amarillo

Sep 12, 2023, 5:26 PM | Updated: 6:01 pm

Kristian Robinson...

Kristian Robinson #61 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses during Photo Day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 21, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks outfield prospect Kristian Robinson was assigned to Double-A Amarillo from Single-A Visalia on Tuesday.

He was slotted into a Double-A lineup for the first time in his career, batting eighth and playing left field for a Sod Poodles team looking to clinch a playoff spot. He doubled home a run in his second at-bat and later scored.

Robinson returned to minor league action this season for the first time since 2019 after getting lifted from the restricted list on May 29. He was arrested in April 2020 following an altercation with law enforcement during the COVID-19 MLB stoppage, which caused visa complications.

The now 22-year-old has played 60 games across Visalia, High-A Hillsboro and the Arizona Complex League. He’s slashing .286/.388/.521 with 12 home runs, 23 steals and 79 strikeouts this season.

The D-backs designated Robinson for assignment on Aug. 12 to open a 40-man roster spot for infielder Buddy Kennedy, but the outfielder was outrighted and assigned to the ACL.

In 11 games after rejoining Visalia on Aug. 29, Robinson went 13-for-39 (.333) with five home runs, three doubles and 14 punch outs.

Robinson was at one point ranked Arizona’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and he now sits at No. 11 on the list. He joined the organization at the age of 16 as an international free agent in July 2017.

Amarillo’s regular season ends on Sunday.

