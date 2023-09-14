Close
New era notes: Attention to detail imperative for Cardinals in Week 2

Sep 13, 2023, 6:00 PM

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — There’s a lot to work to be done for the Arizona Cardinals ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.

And while most of the emphasis throughout game prep is typically on player growth from week to week and practice to practice, it’s also on the coaching staff to make the necessarily improvements on their own side of the fence.

“There’s a couple things that I want to get done better with communication, pieces, substitutions and packages and who’s in the game for these certain plays. Things like that,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday. “I want us to coach the details a little bit better myself, because that’s how we can impact the game.

“I want to have a good week of putting a lot of pressure on our guys Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, make sure they’re prepared for what they’re going to see. Make sure they’re prepared for what we don’t know the Giants are going to do and that our guys can operate at a high level. That’s a coach’s job. I want to see improvement from myself and the coaches on improving our players on some techniques and fundamentals that we got to do better.”

Accomplishing such things could go a long way in the overall operation in addition to limiting some of the avoidable penalties that reared their ugly heads throughout Arizona’s 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

The NFL is already hard as it is. Shooting yourself in the foot never helps.

JG’s message to Cardinals fan

For the first time as Cardinals head coach, Gannon will take in the sights and sounds of a regular season home game at State Farm Stadium come Sunday.

His message to Arizona fans is simple.

“I can’t wait for the (home opener). I want it to be loud when we’re on defense and quiet when we’re on offense,” Gannon said Wednesday. “Pass the word along.”

Under the hood

It didn’t take long for Cardinals defenders to realize:

When defensive coordinator Nick Rallis dons the hoodie, it’s go time.

“When he throws that hood up, it’s time to go,” Kei’Trel Clark said. “He’s strapped, he’s locked, he’s loaded. It’s like he’s throwing his helmet on for real.

“It’s go time, that’s what it means,” linebacker Zaven Collins added.

He’s Seiko!

The NFL on Wednesday announced its plan to expand practice squad rosters to 17 players across all 32 teams in 2024 if the clubs sign an international player.

For the Cardinals, that’s nothing new, having rostered tight end and Vienna, Austria, native Bernhard Seikovits through the International Player Pathway program since 2021.

Despite the limited time together, Gannon sees the benefit of the initiative.

“He’s a big, physical guy. I’m glad he’s here,” Gannon said. “I like where he’s at. He’s improved a lot from when we got here to where he is right now.

“There’s obviously a reason that he plays the role that he plays. He’s done a really good job.”

New era notes: Attention to detail imperative for Cardinals in Week 2