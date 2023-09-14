D-backs’ Gabriel Moreno returns from paternity list, Jose Herrera optioned
Sep 14, 2023, 10:31 AM
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
The Arizona Diamondbacks activated catcher Gabriel Moreno on Thursday after he was placed on the paternity list Monday.
Arizona optioned backup catcher Jose Herrera for the second time in a week’s span.
Moreno’s wife gave birth to their son in Florida, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo told reporters in New York with the club facing the Mets this week. The catcher was away for three games, and the D-backs went 1-2 against the Mets to start the four-game series.
That continued a season-long trend regarding Arizona’s record difference with Moreno in and out of the lineup. The D-backs are 49-31 in games their 23-year-old catcher starts and 27-39 when he doesn’t.
Moreno had an .849 OPS with a home run and two doubles in 27 plate appearances in September before stepping away. The D-backs’ offense has sputtered of late, scoring nine runs over the first three games in New York.
The catcher still leads MLB in caught stealing percentage by a wide margin at 52%. Next on the list is Austin Wynns at 44%.
Herrera started one of the three games without Moreno and went 0-for-2. Seby Zavala started the other two games after joining the team last week via a waiver claim from the Chicago White Sox.
First pitch Thursday is at 1:10 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.