Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Gabriel Moreno returns from paternity list, Jose Herrera optioned

Sep 14, 2023, 10:31 AM

Gabriel Moreno...

Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates at second base after a second inning RBI double against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated catcher Gabriel Moreno on Thursday after he was placed on the paternity list Monday.

Arizona optioned backup catcher Jose Herrera for the second time in a week’s span.

Moreno’s wife gave birth to their son in Florida, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo told reporters in New York with the club facing the Mets this week. The catcher was away for three games, and the D-backs went 1-2 against the Mets to start the four-game series.

That continued a season-long trend regarding Arizona’s record difference with Moreno in and out of the lineup. The D-backs are 49-31 in games their 23-year-old catcher starts and 27-39 when he doesn’t.

RELATED STORIES

Moreno had an .849 OPS with a home run and two doubles in 27 plate appearances in September before stepping away. The D-backs’ offense has sputtered of late, scoring nine runs over the first three games in New York.

The catcher still leads MLB in caught stealing percentage by a wide margin at 52%. Next on the list is Austin Wynns at 44%.

Herrera started one of the three games without Moreno and went 0-for-2. Seby Zavala started the other two games after joining the team last week via a waiver claim from the Chicago White Sox.

First pitch Thursday is at 1:10 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbac...

Associated Press

Diamondbacks unable to solve Kodai Senga in loss to Mets

The Arizona Diamondbacks struggled mightily in their series finale against the New York Mets on Thursday.

17 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks fight for final spot

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff hunt for the first time in years. After a cold July and early August, they are back in the race.

2 days ago

Mets D-backs...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ struggles vs. Mets continue, Zac Gallen surrenders 6 ER

The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped Wednesday's game to the New York Mets after Zac Gallen struggled to limit runs.

2 days ago

Zac Gallen and Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

D-backs counting on Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly to start 8 of 16 games in postseason push

The Diamondbacks will count on starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly to carry heavy loads down the stretch of the regular season.

2 days ago

Ryne Nelson...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Ryne Nelson allows 6 runs, double plays crush offense in loss to Mets

The D-backs hit into a pair of double plays with the bases loaded in a loss against the Mets at Citi Field.

3 days ago

Kristian Robinson...

Alex Weiner

D-backs prospect Kristian Robinson moves up to Double-A Amarillo

Arizona Diamondbacks outfield prospect Kristian Robinson was assigned to Double-A Amarillo from Single-A Visalia on Tuesday.

3 days ago

D-backs’ Gabriel Moreno returns from paternity list, Jose Herrera optioned