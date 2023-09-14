The Arizona Diamondbacks activated catcher Gabriel Moreno on Thursday after he was placed on the paternity list Monday.

Arizona optioned backup catcher Jose Herrera for the second time in a week’s span.

Moreno’s wife gave birth to their son in Florida, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo told reporters in New York with the club facing the Mets this week. The catcher was away for three games, and the D-backs went 1-2 against the Mets to start the four-game series.

That continued a season-long trend regarding Arizona’s record difference with Moreno in and out of the lineup. The D-backs are 49-31 in games their 23-year-old catcher starts and 27-39 when he doesn’t.

Moreno had an .849 OPS with a home run and two doubles in 27 plate appearances in September before stepping away. The D-backs’ offense has sputtered of late, scoring nine runs over the first three games in New York.

The catcher still leads MLB in caught stealing percentage by a wide margin at 52%. Next on the list is Austin Wynns at 44%.

Herrera started one of the three games without Moreno and went 0-for-2. Seby Zavala started the other two games after joining the team last week via a waiver claim from the Chicago White Sox.

