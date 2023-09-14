Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Pac-12 plots points for Arizona, ASU men’s basketball schedule

Sep 14, 2023, 11:40 AM | Updated: 11:51 am

Azuolas Tubelis #10 and Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats and Luther Muhammad #1 of the Ariz...

Azuolas Tubelis #10 and Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats and Luther Muhammad #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils look for a rebound on a free throw in the second half of a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils 78-59. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

We know where, we know about when, we just don’t know exactly when.

The schedule for the 2023-24 Pac-12 men’s basketball conference season was announced on Thursday, but no firm dates are set yet.

Week 1, which takes place the week of Dec. 27-31, Arizona/Arizona State visit northern California and take on the pairing of Cal/Stanford, meaning on one day the Wildcats will take on the Golden Bears and the Sun Devils will take on the Cardinal and the next day Arizona will take on Stanford while ASU will take on Cal.

There will be no love lost on Valentine’s Day week as the two rivals will face off in Tucson. The two teams will match up right before the end of the season during the week of Feb. 28.

The two teams wrap up the season in southern California the week of March 6-9 with a pairing at UCLA and USC. Arizona will start at UCLA and ASU will start at USC, and then the Sun Devils will face the Bruins and the Wildcats will face the Trojans.

All 120 Pac-12 games will be broadcast on either the Pac-12 Network, the ESPN family of channels, Fox or Fox Sports 1, or CBS.

The regular season will wrap up March 9 with the final conference tournament tipping off March 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Arizona State/Arizona conference pairings schedule 2023-24

Week of Dec. 27-31 (Week 1)
Arizona/Arizona State at California/Stanford

Week of Jan. 3-7 (Week 2)
Colorado/Utah at Arizona/Arizona State

Week of Jan. 10-14 (Week 3)
Arizona at Washington State
Arizona State at Washington
Washington vs. Arizona State/at UCLA
Washington State vs. Arizona/at USC

Week of Jan. 17-21 (Week 4)
UCLA/USC at Arizona/Arizona State

Week of Jan. 24-28 (Week 5)
Arizona/Arizona State at Oregon/Oregon State

Week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4 (Week 6)
California/Stanford at Arizona/Arizona State

Week of Feb. 7-11 (Week 7)
Arizona/Arizona State at Colorado/Utah

Week of Feb. 14-18 (Week 8)
Arizona vs. Arizona State
Arizona State at Arizona/vs. Oregon State
Oregon State at Arizona State/vs. Oregon

Week of Feb. 21-25 (Week 9)
Washington/Washington State at Arizona/Arizona State

Week of Feb. 28-March 3 (Week 10)
Arizona at Arizona State/vs. Oregon
Arizona State vs. Arizona
Oregon at Arizona/vs. Oregon State

Week of March 6-9 (Week 11)
Arizona/Arizona State at UCLA/USC

Who do the Wildcats and Sun Devils play out of conference?

Arizona

The Wildcats will have a notably tough out-of-conference schedule. They kick off the season Nov. 10 at Cameron Indoor Arena against Duke, they’ll face Naismith Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo and Michigan State at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif. on Nov. 23. Additionally, traditional powerhouses Wisconsin and Alabama in Tucson, and Purdue in Indianapolis.

  • Nov. 10, at Duke
  • Nov. 17, vs. Belmont
  • Nov. 23, vs. Michigan St.*
  • Dec. 2, vs. Colgate
  • Dec. 9, vs. Wisconsin
  • Dec. 16, vs. Purdue*
  • Dec. 20, vs. Alabama

Arizona State

The Sun Devils have a loaded out-of-conference schedule to kick off the 2023-24 season, starting with Mississippi State on Nov. 8 in Chicago, they’ll face off with BYU in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving, and gear up for Jamie Dixon’s TCU Horned Frogs at a neutral-site game in name only at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, (as opposed to TCU’s home court of Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth) on Dec. 16 and come home to face Northwestern in the same situation as they play at the Footprint Center Dec. 20.

  • Nov. 8, vs. Mississippi St*
  • Nov. 11, vs. Texas Southern
  • Nov. 16, vs. UMass Lowell
  • Nov. 23, vs. BYU*
  • Nov. 29, vs. Sam Houston
  • Dec. 3, vs. San Francisco
  • Dec. 6, vs. SMU
  • Dec. 9, at San Diego
  • Dec. 16, vs. TCU*
  • Dec. 20, vs. Northwestern*

*Neutral site

