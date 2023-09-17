PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks rookie right-hander Drey Jameson has opted for Tommy John surgery after attempting to make a comeback this season, manager Torey Lovullo said on Sunday.

Jameson strained his ulnar collateral ligament in an appearance against the New York Mets on July 6 and landed on the injured list soon after.

The 26-year-old chose to rehab over having the surgery in an effort to pitch again at the end of this season. Lovullo did not rule out his return until after he started throwing off a mound this week.

“He was really encouraged early on by the throwing program and his ability to let the ball go and be pain free,” Lovullo said. “I think when he stepped onto a mound, he just felt like he had nothing behind the ball, there was not a lot of power. I think the discomfort began at that point.”

Had Jameson gone through with the surgery in July or August, he would still have missed most of if not all the 2024 season. Lovullo did not have a specific timeline for the pitcher.

Jameson threw in 15 games for the D-backs this season with three starts and a save. He owned a 2.81 ERA in 32 innings of relief this season.

Reliever Scott McGough had Tommy John surgery in 2014, and his main takeaways from the experience were to slow down and listen to the medical personnel.

“It really is important to take some time off if you have to,” McGough said. “I know you want to get better fast, and everyone wants to rehab really fast, but it’s really important to start slow and then really kick it into gear once you get rolling with it.”

Scott McGough to IL, Bryce Jarvis returns

McGough was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday with right shoulder inflammation. Arizona recalled Bryce Jarvis, who Lovullo said would be available to provide some length in the bullpen on Sunday.

McGough was not available in the D-backs’ 13-inning 7-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

“It wasn’t one particular pitch, so that’s a good thing,” McGough said. “Because usually that’s a bad sign when that happens. I think it was just kind of, long season and threw a lot last week, and just unfortunately, it wasn’t able to stand it.”

McGough will have an MRI on Monday to learn more details about what comes next. Lovullo said the window is open for a postseason return if the D-backs get far enough.

The 33-year-old made 63 appearances for the D-backs this season after coming over from pitching in Japan. Only Miguel Castro (69) and Kyle Nelson (64) have made more appearances on the team.

McGough’s results were stellar for much of the first half of the year. From April 20 to June 8 (32 outings), he boasted a 2.01 ERA and .157 opposing batting average. Home runs plagued him since with nine in 24 innings, and his ERA jumped up to 4.73.

“I’ve certainly asked a lot of him,” Lovullo said. “He’s full throttle, he gives everything he has, it’s just time for him to step away and get healthy again. Hopefully he’ll join us as soon as possible.”

McGough is under contract for 2024.

Jarvis was back in the D-backs’ clubhouse after getting optioned on Sept. 7. He last pitched on Wednesday for Triple-A Reno, tossing two innings.

He had a 2.81 ERA in his first 16 innings of MLB action, albeit with a 5.51 FIP. Still a small sample size, and he recorded more than three outs in six of seven games pitched in the bigs.

The Diamondbacks used seven relievers over nine innings on Saturday. Monday is an off day to rest the pitching staff after 17 games in 17 days.

Tommy Henry update

Lefty Tommy Henry (left elbow inflammation) continues his throwing program. While Lovullo said his regular season is almost certainly done, there is a chance he can pitch again in the postseason, similar to McGough’s situation.

