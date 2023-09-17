Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Drey Jameson to undergo Tommy John surgery, Scott McGough to IL

Sep 17, 2023, 2:53 PM

Drey Jameson...

Drey Jameson #99 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the third inning of the Spring Training game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 12, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks rookie right-hander Drey Jameson has opted for Tommy John surgery after attempting to make a comeback this season, manager Torey Lovullo said on Sunday.

Jameson strained his ulnar collateral ligament in an appearance against the New York Mets on July 6 and landed on the injured list soon after.

The 26-year-old chose to rehab over having the surgery in an effort to pitch again at the end of this season. Lovullo did not rule out his return until after he started throwing off a mound this week.

“He was really encouraged early on by the throwing program and his ability to let the ball go and be pain free,” Lovullo said. “I think when he stepped onto a mound, he just felt like he had nothing behind the ball, there was not a lot of power. I think the discomfort began at that point.”

RELATED STORIES

Had Jameson gone through with the surgery in July or August, he would still have missed most of if not all the 2024 season. Lovullo did not have a specific timeline for the pitcher.

Jameson threw in 15 games for the D-backs this season with three starts and a save. He owned a 2.81 ERA in 32 innings of relief this season.

Reliever Scott McGough had Tommy John surgery in 2014, and his main takeaways from the experience were to slow down and listen to the medical personnel.

“It really is important to take some time off if you have to,” McGough said. “I know you want to get better fast, and everyone wants to rehab really fast, but it’s really important to start slow and then really kick it into gear once you get rolling with it.”

Scott McGough to IL, Bryce Jarvis returns

McGough was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday with right shoulder inflammation. Arizona recalled Bryce Jarvis, who Lovullo said would be available to provide some length in the bullpen on Sunday.

McGough was not available in the D-backs’ 13-inning 7-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

“It wasn’t one particular pitch, so that’s a good thing,” McGough said. “Because usually that’s a bad sign when that happens. I think it was just kind of, long season and threw a lot last week, and just unfortunately, it wasn’t able to stand it.”

McGough will have an MRI on Monday to learn more details about what comes next. Lovullo said the window is open for a postseason return if the D-backs get far enough.

The 33-year-old made 63 appearances for the D-backs this season after coming over from pitching in Japan. Only Miguel Castro (69) and Kyle Nelson (64) have made more appearances on the team.

McGough’s results were stellar for much of the first half of the year. From April 20 to June 8 (32 outings), he boasted a 2.01 ERA and .157 opposing batting average. Home runs plagued him since with nine in 24 innings, and his ERA jumped up to 4.73.

“I’ve certainly asked a lot of him,” Lovullo said. “He’s full throttle, he gives everything he has, it’s just time for him to step away and get healthy again. Hopefully he’ll join us as soon as possible.”

McGough is under contract for 2024.

Jarvis was back in the D-backs’ clubhouse after getting optioned on Sept. 7. He last pitched on Wednesday for Triple-A Reno, tossing two innings.

He had a 2.81 ERA in his first 16 innings of MLB action, albeit with a 5.51 FIP. Still a small sample size, and he recorded more than three outs in six of seven games pitched in the bigs.

The Diamondbacks used seven relievers over nine innings on Saturday. Monday is an off day to rest the pitching staff after 17 games in 17 days.

Tommy Henry update

Lefty Tommy Henry (left elbow inflammation) continues his throwing program. While Lovullo said his regular season is almost certainly done, there is a chance he can pitch again in the postseason, similar to McGough’s situation.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Evan Longoria...

Aaron Schmidt

Sunday Night Baseball: D-backs can move into 2nd wild card spot with win over Cubs

With six teams in the running for three NL Wild Card spots, the Arizona Diamondbacks can move into the second spot with a win over the Cubs.

21 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate in the locker room after an MLB baseball game against the Sa...

John Guzzon

Remember 2011: D-backs eliminated from NL West as Dodgers claim 10th title in 11 years

The Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 10th time in 11 seasons Saturday, marking 12 straight years of the D-backs not winning it.

21 hours ago

Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ Gabriel Moreno walks off Cubs in 13th inning, playoff race tightens

Gabriel Moreno's walk-off single in the 13th inning gave the D-backs a critical victory over the Cubs as they chase a playoff berth.

21 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks fight for final spot

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff hunt for the first time in years. After a cold July and early August, they are back in the race.

2 days ago

Brandon Pfaadt...

Alex Weiner

D-backs notebook: Lovullo handling rookie starters differently, Lawlar’s playing time

Pregame notes on the D-backs' handling of rookie starting pitchers, Jordan Lawlar's play time and Saturday's pitching matchup.

2 days ago

Brandon Pfaadt...

Alex Weiner

Brandon Pfaadt gives D-backs needed effective start in win over Cubs

D-backs starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt stepped up with a scoreless start, while Cubs ace Justin Steele allowed six runs at Chase Field.

3 days ago

D-backs’ Drey Jameson to undergo Tommy John surgery, Scott McGough to IL