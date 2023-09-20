Close
White Sox hire away Diamondbacks’ Barfield to be new assistant GM, reports say

Sep 19, 2023, 6:21 PM

Infielder Josh Barfield #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies stretches before play against the Florida State Seminoles February 24, 2011 at Bright House Field in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Josh Barfield is reportedly leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks for a promotion.

The D-backs director of player development will be moving to the southside of Chicago to become the assistant general manager of the Chicago White Sox, according to Scott Merkin and Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

He will work under newly-hired Chicago vice president and general manager Chris Getz.

Barfield, a former Major League Baseball player for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians (then Indians) and Baltimore Orioles over a four-year MLB career. He is the son of former big leaguer Jesse Barfield. He had 16 career home runs.

The 40-year-old Barfield was hired by Arizona in 2019 after being a professional scout, taking over for Mike Bell. Among the players to come through the system under Barfield’s watch are Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas. He also oversaw a top 10 farm system on MLB pipeline entering the past few seasons.

He joins former major leaguer Getz, who was named as the White Sox vice president and GM on Aug. 31. Getz, who turned 40 at the end of August, played for the White Sox, the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Since his hire, Getz has added another former big leaguer, Brian Bannister, away from the San Francisco Giants and Gene Watson away from the Royals.

Evan Longoria #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks slides into home plate to score the game winning run a...

Dan Bickley

Stellar 2023 MLB season has baseball back on track

It’s hard to define a great baseball season. You know it when you see one. We are witnessing one of the best in 2023.

5 hours ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

D-backs, Giants counting on their aces in critical 2-game series at Chase Field

Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly take the mound against Alex Cobb and Logan Webb, as the D-backs and Giants throw their aces in a key series.

9 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen speaks to reporters the day before spring training ...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen ‘stands out’ for Red Sox opening, per reports

MLB insiders are tabbing Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen as one of the top candidates for the open Boston Red Sox job.

1 day ago

Corbin Carroll...

Aaron Schmidt

Corbin Carroll talks ASU philosophy learnings on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast

The Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll discussed a philosophy of happiness class he took at Arizona State while on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks fight for postseason berth

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff hunt for the first time in years. After a cold July and early August, they are back in the race.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

D-backs put together clutch series sweep of Cubs to climb in wild card standings

The D-backs leapfrogged the Cubs in the standings with a three-game sweep this weekend propelled by clutch hitting and stellar bullpen work.

2 days ago

