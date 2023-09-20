Josh Barfield is reportedly leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks for a promotion.

The D-backs director of player development will be moving to the southside of Chicago to become the assistant general manager of the Chicago White Sox, according to Scott Merkin and Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

He will work under newly-hired Chicago vice president and general manager Chris Getz.

Barfield, a former Major League Baseball player for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians (then Indians) and Baltimore Orioles over a four-year MLB career. He is the son of former big leaguer Jesse Barfield. He had 16 career home runs.

The 40-year-old Barfield was hired by Arizona in 2019 after being a professional scout, taking over for Mike Bell. Among the players to come through the system under Barfield’s watch are Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas. He also oversaw a top 10 farm system on MLB pipeline entering the past few seasons.

He joins former major leaguer Getz, who was named as the White Sox vice president and GM on Aug. 31. Getz, who turned 40 at the end of August, played for the White Sox, the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Since his hire, Getz has added another former big leaguer, Brian Bannister, away from the San Francisco Giants and Gene Watson away from the Royals.