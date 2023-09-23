The game between the Diamondbacks and Yankees that was scheduled for Saturday at Yankee Stadium in New York City has been postponed.

Tropical storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina on Saturday morning and is heading up the East Coast.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday at 10:05 a.m. Arizona time.

The Diamondbacks announced that Monday’s game in Chicago against the White Sox has been moved to Thursday at 11:10 a.m. Arizona time.

About four hours before the scheduled first pitch on Saturday, the Yankees announced: “Today’s Yankees-Diamondbacks game (Saturday, September 23) will not be played due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be rescheduled for a yet-to-be-determined date.”

The teams are next scheduled to play on Sunday. Rain also is forecast for New York on Sunday.

Zach Davies (2-5) had been scheduled to start for the Diamondbacks and Carlos Rodón (3-6) was set to start for the Yankees on Saturday.

The Yankees beat the Diamondbacks 7-1 in the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

