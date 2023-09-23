Close
Wins over clicks: Oregon’s Dan Lanning goes viral for speech vs. Colorado, Deion Sanders

Sep 23, 2023

No. 10 Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning did not hold back when talking to his team before Saturday’s marquee game against the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado, led by new head coach Deion Sanders, has been the talk of college football this season, winning its first three games after defeating Colorado State in double overtime last week. Sanders has been on 60 Minutes, and ESPN’s College GameDay was live from Boulder for the CSU game.

Lanning dug into his opponent’s photogenetic nature and used it as fuel.

“The Cinderella story is over, man. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins,” Lanning exclaimed in a video aired by ESPN on ABC. “There’s a difference. This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood, it’s gonna be played on grass.”

The Ducks responded, blowing out the Buffaloes in the first half at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, 35-0. The halftime stats were astounding:

– 378 yards for Oregon compared to 21 for CU

– Nearly 21 minutes of possession for UO

– 21 Oregon first downs, four by Colorado

Oregon converted on a fake punt and went for the two-point conversion twice to push the envelope in a dominant performance.

This all happened after Colorado players were seen stomping on the “O” at midfield.

Lanning took it up a notch during his on-field interview going into the half.

“We’re not done yet. We’re not satisfied,” Lanning said on the ESPN broadcast. “I hope those people who have been watching every week are watching this week.”

He stuck to his word, going for it on fourth-and-goal to score a touchdown early in the third quarter and driving up the score 42-0.

Oregon won the game 42-6.

The irony, pointed out by former NBA standout Jamal Crawford on X, was that making the speech on camera was surely to generate buzz and certainly clicks.

Oregon Ducks mascot

Perhaps the mascot heard Lanning’s pregame speech, because the Oregon Duck came out of the tunnel before the game dressed like Sanders with a cowboy hat, chains and sunglasses.

A prop clock that said “PRIME” on the side to mock Sanders’ nickname was brought out, and the Duck started hitting it with a stick.

Problem, the head of the mascot fell off, causing a panicked run back into the tunnel:

