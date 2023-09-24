Close
de Laura leads touchdown drive for Arizona, Wildcats trail Stanford at the half

Sep 23, 2023, 5:38 PM | Updated: 6:03 pm

Jayden de Laura #7 of the Arizona Wildcats looks to pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the f...

Jayden de Laura #7 of the Arizona Wildcats looks to pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half of the game at Stanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Jayden de Laura started the second quarter on fire, but the Arizona Wildcats trail 10-7 at the half to the Stanford Cardinal in Stanford, Calif.

de Laura was 3-for-3 on a three-play touchdown drive at the start of the second quarter for Arizona. He connected with Tetairoa McMillan for 14 yards, Montana Lemonious-Craig for 17 yards, and then connected with Tanner McLachlan for a 36-yard touchdown strike.

The junior QB de Laura finished the first half 10-for-20, with 116 yards and a touchdown pass. Jonah Coleman was the primary back for the Wildcats, carrying eight times for 59 yards.

A pass interference, however, late in the second quarter turned the momentum for Arizona.

With Stanford driving deep in Arizona territory, sophomore cornerback Tacario Davis intercepted Cardinal QB Justin Lamson in the end zone and ran it out to the 25. However, he was flagged for defensive pass interference on the play. Bryce Farrell would run the ball in from the one on the next play to give Stanford the 10-7 advantage.

