Dreaming about what Kyler Murray would look like in this refreshed Arizona Cardinals’ offense? It doesn’t take so much imagination, because Arizona has not been shy about using current starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the run game.

Dobbs got the Dallas Cowboys crossed up early during Arizona’s 28-16 win on Sunday, swooping around the edge after faking a handoff in the first quarter. He went 44 yards on the play to set up a field goal.

Next Gen Stats clocked him at 19.86 mph. It was the 18th-fastest play by a ball carrier recorded in Week 3 so far, and Dobbs was the only quarterback to make the top-20 list.

“I think I was speeding in a school zone,” Dobbs told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday. “That was good to see. I looked up on the board in the third quarter for the fastest miles per hour. Our QB coach (Israel Woolfork), he was asking if I still had my college speed. I definitely had to prove him wrong.”

Dobbs’ rush was the longest by an Arizona quarterback since Murray had a 57-yard rush on Christmas Day 2021.

So far this year for the Cardinals, only receiver Hollywood Brown has hit a higher speed, with a 20.17 mph rush in Week 1 on a 29-yard end-around, according to Next Gen Stats.

Dobbs had already showed his jets in Week 2 on a rushing touchdown against the New York Giants that required a bit of bullying to earn the final few yards.

Receiver Rondale Moore also might be sniffing a nod as one of the fastest Cardinals on the team. He showed off a change-of-gear that left Dallas defenders in the dust for a 45-yard touchdown on Sunday as well. That apparently didn’t register into the top-20 fastest plays by a ball-carrier for the week.

