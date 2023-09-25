Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

‘Speeding in a school zone’: Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs pushed 20 mph vs. Cowboys

Sep 25, 2023, 11:20 AM

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Josh Dobbs, Cardinals QB
9 minutes

Dreaming about what Kyler Murray would look like in this refreshed Arizona Cardinals’ offense? It doesn’t take so much imagination, because Arizona has not been shy about using current starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the run game.

Dobbs got the Dallas Cowboys crossed up early during Arizona’s 28-16 win on Sunday, swooping around the edge after faking a handoff in the first quarter. He went 44 yards on the play to set up a field goal.

Next Gen Stats clocked him at 19.86 mph. It was the 18th-fastest play by a ball carrier recorded in Week 3 so far, and Dobbs was the only quarterback to make the top-20 list.

“I think I was speeding in a school zone,” Dobbs told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Monday. “That was good to see. I looked up on the board in the third quarter for the fastest miles per hour. Our QB coach (Israel Woolfork), he was asking if I still had my college speed. I definitely had to prove him wrong.”

Dobbs’ rush was the longest by an Arizona quarterback since Murray had a 57-yard rush on Christmas Day 2021.

RELATED STORIES

So far this year for the Cardinals, only receiver Hollywood Brown has hit a higher speed, with a 20.17 mph rush in Week 1 on a 29-yard end-around, according to Next Gen Stats.

Dobbs had already showed his jets in Week 2 on a rushing touchdown against the New York Giants that required a bit of bullying to earn the final few yards.

Receiver Rondale Moore also might be sniffing a nod as one of the fastest Cardinals on the team. He showed off a change-of-gear that left Dallas defenders in the dust for a 45-yard touchdown on Sunday as well. That apparently didn’t register into the top-20 fastest plays by a ball-carrier for the week.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs talks win over the Cowboys

Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow the team: https://bit.ly/3R0PIAJ ARIZONA SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaSports/ X: https://x.com/azsports TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@arizonasports987 […]

5 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs celebrates with Monti Ossenfort after a Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs comes full circle in win over Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals' 28-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys was certainly a game to remember in more ways than one for QB Joshua Dobbs.

5 hours ago

Kyzir White celebrates with Jonathan Gannon in Week 3...

Tyler Drake

Kyzir White proving Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals right early into Arizona tenure

Kyzir White has been everything and more for a scrappy Cardinals defense led by head coach Jonathan Gannon and DC Nick Rallis.

18 hours ago

Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a touchdown with teammate James Conner #6 dur...

Wills Rice

Gannon after 10 analysts pick Cowboys to beat Cardinals: ‘Good’

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon had a brief word for all 10 analysts that predicted the Cowboys to beat the Cardinals in Week 3.

19 hours ago

Drew Petzing looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing’s creativity on display in win over Cowboys

Throughout the Cardinals' first win under the new regime, OC Drew Petzing showed off his creativity from a play-calling standpoint.

19 hours ago

Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs (Felisa Cardenas/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals use 1st-half dominance to upset Cowboys in Week 3

After a rough two opening weeks for the Arizona Cardinals, the team did the improbable and upset the undefeated Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

20 hours ago

‘Speeding in a school zone’: Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs pushed 20 mph vs. Cowboys