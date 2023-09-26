Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne will be “out for the near future,” Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham told reporters on Tuesday. The update effectively slides Trenton Bourguet back into a starting role against the California Golden Bears on Saturday.

Bourguet, himself dealing with a lower leg injury that kept him out of a loss to the USC Trojans on Saturday, was running with the first team during Tuesday’s practice, according to Sun Devil Source’s Chris Karpman. Karpman added that Dillingham referenced three different physical injuries that Pyne is dealing with.

Bourguet made a single start for ASU two games ago, a 29-0 loss to Fresno State. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 47 yards and threw an interception before injuring his foot or ankle.

Unable to go last week, Pyne took over despite having left the Fresno State game with an injury. Pyne, a transfer from Notre Dame, went 21-of-36 for 22 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but he was sacked eight times by the Trojans.

ASU now likely turns back to Bourguet, who completed 71% of 204 passing attempts in 2022 and threw 11 touchdowns to six interceptions.

The Sun Devils entered the year with Pyne and Bourguet battling for the starting role along with freshman Jaden Rashada, who ultimately won the job with Pyne suffering a hamstring injury before the season.

Rashada completed 57% of his passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns and an interception before a lingering injury from high school sidelined him after his second appearance.

Follow @AZSports