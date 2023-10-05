Close
D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno to play in Game 1 of NLDS vs. Dodgers

Oct 5, 2023, 11:04 AM

Zac Gallen...

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks talks with Gabriel Moreno #14 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks will have catcher Gabriel Moreno behind the plate for the first game of the National League Division Series on Saturday, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported.

Moreno was struck on top of the head by the Milwaukee Brewers’ Brice Turang in his backswing during his at-bat in the second inning of Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Moreno momentarily remained in the game before being tested for a concussion in the top half of the third and was replaced by Jose Herrera.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said after the game during the team celebration on Wednesday that Moreno was not in concussion protocol.

“He was a little bit dizzy immediately upon getting hit,” Lovullo said on Wednesday.

“I wasn’t gonna be satisfied until he caught some balls and felt like that dizziness had gone away, which he said that it did. But once he got into the dugout, our team doctors examined him and said he needs to come out of the lineup.”

Moreno has been one of the most important pieces of this Arizona lineup all season, slashing .284/.339/.408 in 111 games with seven homers and 50 RBIs.

He launched the go-ahead homer in Game 1 against the Brewers to give Arizona a 4-3 lead, a lead the team never surrendered.

The D-backs went 61-50 with him in the lineup and 23-28 without him in the regular season.

“He had some dizziness when he came out of the game, but we’ll see if that subsides as we go through the night,” general manager Mike Hazen said after the game Wednesday.

“Obviously, if he tests that he has a concussion, we’ll put him on the concussion (injured list). That’s not what I’m hearing right now. But we have to wait.”

