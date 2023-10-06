The Arizona State game on Saturday against Colorado in Tempe may not be in prime time, but it certainly is a prime ticket.

The ASU football X account posted on Thursday that the game was officially sold out.

Saturday's game is officially SOLD OUT! If you still want to get tickets, don't worry! Score tickets for the game through Ticketmaster , our official Fan-to-Fan Ticket marketplace! 🎟️ https://t.co/MCW4T5mXGy#ForksUp /// #ActivateTheValley pic.twitter.com/I8DmAbfgUO — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 5, 2023

Tickets are still available on the second-hand market.

However, it’ll cost you.

The cheapest second-hand ticket on Ticketmaster on Thursday afternoon was $85. If you want to sit at midfield on the Buffaloes side of the field, tickets reach $495 a ticket.

Those prices, however, do not include fees.

It’s the second-straight home game the Sun Devils have sold out, having packed at Mountain America Stadium against USC on Sept. 23. With a packed house, ASU went punch-for-punch with the Trojans before 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and Southern Cal pulled away for the 42-28 win.

Saturday’s game will also feature a showdown between Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the man who attempted to recruit him to Auburn, Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham.

Dillingham, who was the offensive coordinator under Gus Malzahn in 2019, attempted to recruit Sanders, the son of “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders, while he was a 17-year-old signal-caller out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

The ASU coach had nothing but the highest of praise for the Buffalos quarterback on Monday, calling him “smart” and “cerebral.”

The Sun Devils take on the Buffaloes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Tune to the Arizona Sports app or ESPN 620 AM to listen.