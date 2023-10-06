Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Prime ticket: ASU sells out game on Saturday against Colorado

Oct 5, 2023, 5:25 PM | Updated: 5:25 pm

Arizona State football...

General view of action between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats during the second quarter of the Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

The Arizona State game on Saturday against Colorado in Tempe may not be in prime time, but it certainly is a prime ticket.

The ASU football X account posted on Thursday that the game was officially sold out.

Tickets are still available on the second-hand market.

However, it’ll cost you.

The cheapest second-hand ticket on Ticketmaster on Thursday afternoon was $85. If you want to sit at midfield on the Buffaloes side of the field, tickets reach $495 a ticket.

RELATED STORIES

Those prices, however, do not include fees.

It’s the second-straight home game the Sun Devils have sold out, having packed at Mountain America Stadium against USC on Sept. 23. With a packed house, ASU went punch-for-punch with the Trojans before 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and Southern Cal pulled away for the 42-28 win.

Saturday’s game will also feature a showdown between Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the man who attempted to recruit him to Auburn, Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham.

Dillingham, who was the offensive coordinator under Gus Malzahn in 2019, attempted to recruit Sanders, the son of “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders, while he was a 17-year-old signal-caller out of Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

The ASU coach had nothing but the highest of praise for the Buffalos quarterback on Monday, calling him “smart” and “cerebral.”

The Sun Devils take on the Buffaloes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Tune to the Arizona Sports app or ESPN 620 AM to listen. 

Arizona State Football

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Making it personal before ASU vs Colorado, The State of the Sun Devils podcast talks Coach Prime

Making it personal before ASU vs Colorado, The State of the Sun Devils podcast talks Coach Prime. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

7 hours ago

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders responds to questions during a news conference after the team's N...

Arizona Sports

Colorado coach Deion Sanders praises Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham

Deion Sanders has much respect for Kenny Dillingham, Coach Prime revealed Tuesday, as the Sun Devils prepare to face the Buffs in Tempe.

2 days ago

Kenny Dillingham...

Stephen Gugliociello

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham talks Colorado, Deion Sanders and the long road ahead

The Sun Devils have a lot of tough games ahead of them, starting this week against Colorado at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

3 days ago

(ASU football X screenshot)...

Associated Press

ASU football falls just short in road loss to Cal

California’s defense made a pivotal interception and the Golden Bears beat the Sun Devils 24-21 on Saturday.

5 days ago

ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham, Fresno State at Arizona State September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/A...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: How does Arizona State football beat Cal?

On the latest episode, the guys discuss what Arizona State needs to do Saturday to pick up the win in their first road game at Cal.

6 days ago

Sun Devil uniforms for Week 5 vs. Cal...

Aaron Schmidt

Sun Devils unveiling fresh road uniform in matchup vs. Cal

As the Sun Devils hit the road to face Cal, fans get to see the team's new white and maroon helmet/jersey/pants combination.

6 days ago

Prime ticket: ASU sells out game on Saturday against Colorado