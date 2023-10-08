Close
Arizona Cardinals S Jalen Thompson doesn’t return after hamstring injury

Oct 8, 2023, 3:16 PM | Updated: 4:07 pm

Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona Cardinals intercepts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the New York Giants at State Farm Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson did not return to Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals after injuring his hamstring.

The designation came down for Thompson in the middle of the second quarter. K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere and Joey Blount saw their snap counts go up as a result of Thompson’s absence. Wallace intercepted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with under four minutes to go in the third quarter.

The loss of Thompson at the moment puts Arizona without both its starting safeties and arguably its two best defenders.

Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker was placed on injured reserve in Week 3 and can’t return until at least Week 7.

Thompson entered Sunday with 16 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. Prior to the 2022 season, he was signed to a three-year contract extension through 2025.

The Cardinals lost 34-20. Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs had three turnovers and Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase caught 15 balls for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

