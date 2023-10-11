Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks-Dodgers Game 3: What to know before you go

Oct 10, 2023, 6:21 PM

Starting pitcher Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against Michael Conforto #8 of ...

Starting pitcher Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against Michael Conforto #8 of the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Getting ready to head downtown to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks try and sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Chase Field?

Well, aside from who’s pitching (Brandan Pfaadt for the D-backs vs. Lance Lynn for the Dodgers), there are more pressing questions, such as, can you get in?

Tickets are sold out for Game 3. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, tickets were still on sale for the potential Game 4 on Thursday.

If you’re one of the first 40,000 in attendance, you’ll receive a “Let’s Go D-backs” rally towel. But get there early — the club recommends fans to be in their seats by 5:30 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Also, if you’re worried about it getting chilly when the sun goes down, the roof will be open for the game.

The ceremonial first pitch will be extra special, as it will be thrown out by Arizona’s Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen’s four sons: 17-year-old Charlie, 16-year-old John, 15-year-old Teddy and 13-year-old Sam in honor of their mother Nicole Hazen, who passed away in August 2022 from brain cancer. Dan Bickley wrote about how Hazen, manager Torey Lovullo and his wife, Kristen, bonded and shared in Nicole’s battle.

To bring more good vibes, the Diamondbacks’ good-luck charm, Phoenix-native Dr. Jesse McGuire, will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on his trumpet. Most notably, he performed it for Game 7 of the 2001 World Series.

The flyover will be done by the 47th Fighter Squadron Termites from the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Once the game starts, be sure to be dressed appropriately — the D-backs will be wearing their home white jersey.

If you’re wearing white, though, you may want to be careful with some of the delicious snacks being provided by Chase Field’s executive chef Steve Tilder: the stacked short rib mac dog, Korean loaded fries and the gargantuan — baseball’s biggest banana split.

The stacked short rib mac dog is a half-pound all beef hot dog wrapped in bacon, braised beef short ribs, cherry cola BBQ, creamy white cheddar mac, smoked cheddar cheese, crispy onions on a toasted split-top bun. It can be found in Section 105 at Big Dawgs.

The Diamondbacks take on the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS at 6:07 p.m. on Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM.

