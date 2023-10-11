PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks released their lineup for Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on Wednesday, and it was exactly the same as Game 2.

Third baseman Evan Longoria is back in the order after getting hit by a 96.5 mph fastball on his hand in the ninth inning Monday at Dodger Stadium. Longoria was removed for a pinch runner and had his hand wrapped up in the clubhouse after the game.

Manager Torey Lovullo said X-rays were negative.

“I had a brief conversation with him. It pinched his skin more than anything. There’s a little bit of bruising, there was a little bit of blood because of the pinching, but I don’t think it got the bone,” Lovullo said Wednesday before the game.

Lovullo has leaned on Longoria as an experienced veteran in the lineup during the postseason after he had a less consistent role. Longoria is 2-for-7 in the series with two RBIs.

Arizona leads the series 2-0 with a chance to sweep Los Angeles and advance to the NLCS.

Dodgers make changes

The Dodgers made a handful of lineup changes with D-backs rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt on the mound.

Veteran right-handed hitter Enrique Hernandez will start in center field instead of rookie lefty James Outman.

Outman misplayed a ball to lead off Game 1, which kicked off a six-run first inning by the Diamondbacks. He said nerves got the best of him. Hernandez has 71 postseason games of experience and delivered an RBI single in Game 2.

“I think for James just to kind of get a little reset, let the game happen, potentially come into a spot to pinch-hit, to play defense, I think would be of benefit,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said pregame.

Plus, if the D-backs lean on heavy innings from the bullpen, the Dodgers are more right-lefty balanced.

Former Diamondback J.D. Martinez moved up to the No. 3 hole after hitting a home run off Zac Gallen in Game 2, while catcher Will Smith dropped back to No. 5.

Handling the Chase Field crowd

Game 3 is going to be played in front of a sellout crowd in the first Diamondbacks’ home playoff game since 2017.

“Very excited to be able to give that satisfaction to our home crowd, but at the same time try to stay calm and not try to do too much,” outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. said via translator pregame.

Lovullo was clear in his messaging for how he expects his team to handle the home crowd and the emotions.

The D-backs are 4-0 this postseason with each victory coming on the road. They won back-to-back games in front of 50,000 fans at Dodger Stadium.

“I don’t want there to be an emotional drop-off from our players, they’ve got to manage that the best way they can,” Lovullo said.

“I’ve got to be careful that our guys get too high because with every high there’s going to be a certain low. I want them to shoot straight the way they have … and what they’ve given me is an incredible effort with a ton of energy. I want them to maintain that for nine innings tonight.”

Hernandez said pregame that indoor stadiums tend to get louder, although the roof at Chase Field will be open.

Brand Pfaadt adjustments

Pfaadt started Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers and made it 2.2 innings before Lovullo pulled him at three earned runs.

Lovullo explained on Tuesday that he wants to see better pitch mixing in Pfaadt’s second postseason appearance against a Dodgers club the rookie has faced twice this year.

“I think what happened in Milwaukee was maybe some sequencing,” Lovullo said. “There were several fastballs in a row. He didn’t get into his mixture of pitches. That’s what hurt him.”

Pfaadt agreed, saying he wanted to establish the fastball-sweeper in Milwaukee but will make adjustments.

Lovullo said he will read and react to Pfaadt in terms of managing his workload, saying he could get through the order once or twice before the bullpen enters.

