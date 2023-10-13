Close
Magic Johnson offers explanation for Dodgers’ postseason woes vs. Diamondbacks

Oct 13, 2023, 7:53 AM | Updated: 8:14 am

Magic Johnson watches Clayton Kershaw exit a Dodgers start...

Magic Johnson looks on as Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after being relieved in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks swept the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at Chase Field to advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2007. It was the first time the Dodgers were swept in a series since the 2006 NLDS against the New York Mets.

The Dodgers won 16 more games than the D-backs during the regular season. In each of the last three postseasons, the Dodgers were eliminated by a team that had 15 more wins than in the regular season. During the last three years, the Dodgers collected 317 regular season wins and have zero World Series appearances to show for it.

While there are endless statistics that exhibit the Dodgers’ abysmal postseason, part-owner and Lakers legend Magic Johnson’s rudimentary post on X perfectly encapsulates the Dodgers’ postseason struggles.

“We’re all disappointed that our Dodgers didn’t hit or pitch well,” Johnson posted. “That’s why we lost the Series to the Diamondbacks!”

Johnson isn’t wrong!

The Dodgers’ starting pitchers tossed just 4.2 innings in three games against the D-backs in the NLDS. That’s the fewest innings pitched by starting pitchers in the first three games of a series in MLB postseason history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Dodgers’ starters also had a 40.50 ERA through the first two games (nine earned runs allowed in 2.0 combined innings pitched). That’s the worst starter ERA in the first two games of a series in MLB postseason history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman went a combined 1-21 and failed to reach base in the final 17 innings of the series. The Dodgers, known for their high-powered offense that averaged close to six runs per game during the regular season, totaled only six runs in the series. The D-backs also out-homered the Dodgers by eight, the highest differential in a best-of-five series in postseason history, according to Sarah Langs.

After Johnson offered his elementary analysis, many sarcastically mocked the NBA legend known for straightforward online posts.

