Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Hollywood Brown, Jonathan Ledbetter officially active for Cardinals-Rams

Oct 15, 2023, 12:17 PM

Hollywood Brown runs the rock...

Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at State Farm Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is officially active for the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brown entered the tilt as questionable with an illness after practicing in a limited fashion for most of week.

The wideout has been a big piece of Arizona’s offense this year, recording 25 catches (42 targets) for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He paces all Cardinals pass catches across all three categories.

RELATED STORIES

He’s joined by defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, linebacker Josh Woods and offensive lineman Dennis Daley as active.

Ledbetter has missed the past two games with a finger injury. The lineman has six tackles and a sack across three games played.

Those not suiting up for the Cardinals include linebacker Jesse Luketa, offensive linemen Keith Ismael and Carter O’Donnell, running back Tony Jones Jr., tight end Elijah Higgins and safety Jalen Thompson.

In addition to his role on defense and special teams, Luketa has also served as the team’s fullback in certain packages.

As for the Rams, linebacker Nick Hampton, defensive linemen Larrell Murchison and Deshaun Johnson and offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Zach Thomas are inactive.

The Cardinals take on the Rams at 1:25 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Owen Pappoe at practice Cameron Thomas at practice Jesse Luketa at practice Robert Rodriguez during practice Damien Williams at practice Blake Gillikin at practice Roy Lopez at practice Bobby Price at practice Marco Wilson at practice Garrett Williams at practice Nick Rallis at practice Jonathan Ledbetter at practice Garrett Williams at practice Dennis Daley at practice Ben Stille at practice

Cardinals Corner

BJ Ojulari at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ BJ Ojulari making up for lost time amid continued development

Excitement is brewing for Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari after seeing a career high in snaps last week.

1 day ago

Keaontay Ingram runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Demercado or Ingram? James Conner-less run game headlines Cardinals-Rams

The Cardinals run game minus James Conner, Arizona's secondary against Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and war daddy Aaron Donald headline Week 6.

2 days ago

Myjai Sanders celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Getting his wind back: Myjai Sanders eyeing return to Cardinals pass rush

Following his designation to return from IR, Cardinals OLB Myjai Sanders is that much closer to rejoining the pass-rushing rotation.

3 days ago

Myjai Sanders returns to practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals designate Myjai Sanders to return from IR

The Arizona Cardinals designated outside linebacker Myjai Sanders for return off injured reserve on Thursday.

3 days ago

Emari Demercado runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Thanks? Cardinals’ Emari Demercado hears your fantasy football talk

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado has been thrust into more than one light following starter James Conner's Week 5 injury.

3 days ago

Kei'Trel Clark at practice...

Tyler Drake

Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark setting himself up for long Cardinals career

Kei'Trel Clark's had his highs and lows but through them all, he's kept the right mindset the Cardinals are looking for in their cornerbacks.

4 days ago

Hollywood Brown, Jonathan Ledbetter officially active for Cardinals-Rams