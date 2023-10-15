Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is officially active for the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brown entered the tilt as questionable with an illness after practicing in a limited fashion for most of week.

The wideout has been a big piece of Arizona’s offense this year, recording 25 catches (42 targets) for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He paces all Cardinals pass catches across all three categories.

He’s joined by defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, linebacker Josh Woods and offensive lineman Dennis Daley as active.

Ledbetter has missed the past two games with a finger injury. The lineman has six tackles and a sack across three games played.

Those not suiting up for the Cardinals include linebacker Jesse Luketa, offensive linemen Keith Ismael and Carter O’Donnell, running back Tony Jones Jr., tight end Elijah Higgins and safety Jalen Thompson.

In addition to his role on defense and special teams, Luketa has also served as the team’s fullback in certain packages.

As for the Rams, linebacker Nick Hampton, defensive linemen Larrell Murchison and Deshaun Johnson and offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Zach Thomas are inactive.

The Cardinals take on the Rams at 1:25 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

