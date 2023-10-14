Close
Cardinals activate Dennis Daley from IR, add Damien Williams, Bobby Price from practice squad

Oct 14, 2023, 2:18 PM

Dennis Daley at practice...

Arizona Cardinals OL Dennis Daley looks on during practice on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals activated offensive lineman Dennis Daley for return off injured reserve on Saturday. Running back Damien Williams and cornerback Bobby Price were also added to the roster from the practice squad.

Daley signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals in March after spending his first four seasons with the Panthers and Titans. The offensive lineman was competing with Elijah Wilkinson in training camp to be the team’s starting left guard before suffering an ankle injury late in preseason.

Daley, who was drafted in 2019 out of South Carolina, has played both tackle and guard and started 15 games for the Titans last season as a left tackle.

Williams, who scored two touchdowns for the Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl, last saw game action with the Falcons in 2022. The veteran suffered a rib injury in Week 1 last year and was placed on injured reserve and later released. He joins Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado in the running back room after James Conner suffered a knee injury against the Bengals and was placed on IR.

Price signed with the Cardinals in June as an unrestricted free agent. The cornerback spent his first three seasons in Detroit after originally signing there as an undrafted free agent. Price played in 22 games for the Lions over the last three seasons.

