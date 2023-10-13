ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Cardinals-Rams injury report: Marquise Brown and Myjai Sanders return to practice
Oct 12, 2023, 5:47 PM | Updated: 6:14 pm
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 6 looking to avoid their third straight loss in their second divisional matchup of the season, going to Los Angeles to face the Rams.
Arizona suffered two significant losses in its defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, one of which was running back James Conner to a knee injury that saw him placed on injured reserve. The other was starting safety Jalen Thompson. He did not practice again on Thursday due to the hamstring injury he picked up in that game.
Marquise Brown returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. Jesse Luketa, Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas and Josh Woods also practiced in a limited capacity.
Running back Keaontay Ingram, expected to join rookie Emari Demercado in replacing Conner, was again limited due to the neck ailment that kept him out of the Bengals contest.
As for the Rams, linebacker Ernest Jones, one of the key players on their defense, did not practice again on Thursday because of a knee injury. He had 15 tackles in L.A.’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Jesse Luketa
|LB
|Shoulder
|–
|Limited
|–
|–
|Myjai Sanders
|LB
|Thumb
|–
|Limited
|–
|–
|Cameron Thomas
|LB
|Thigh
|–
|Limited
|–
|–
|Garett Williams
|CB
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|–
|Limited
|–
|–
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|Full
|–
|–
|Dennis Daley
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|–
|–
Los Angeles Rams
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kevin Dotson
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Joe Noteboom
|OL
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|–
|–
|Christian Rozeboom
|LB
|Thigh
|DNP
|Limited
|–
|–
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Achilles
|Limited
|Limited
|–
|–