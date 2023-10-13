The Arizona Cardinals head into Week 6 looking to avoid their third straight loss in their second divisional matchup of the season, going to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

Arizona suffered two significant losses in its defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, one of which was running back James Conner to a knee injury that saw him placed on injured reserve. The other was starting safety Jalen Thompson. He did not practice again on Thursday due to the hamstring injury he picked up in that game.

Marquise Brown returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. Jesse Luketa, Myjai Sanders, Cameron Thomas and Josh Woods also practiced in a limited capacity.

Running back Keaontay Ingram, expected to join rookie Emari Demercado in replacing Conner, was again limited due to the neck ailment that kept him out of the Bengals contest.

As for the Rams, linebacker Ernest Jones, one of the key players on their defense, did not practice again on Thursday because of a knee injury. He had 15 tackles in L.A.’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Marquise Brown WR Illness DNP Limited – – Elijah Higgins TE Illness DNP DNP – – Jalen Thompson S Hamstring DNP DNP – – Keaontay Ingram RB Neck Limited Limited – – Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Limited Limited – – Jesse Luketa LB Shoulder – Limited – – Myjai Sanders LB Thumb – Limited – – Cameron Thomas LB Thigh – Limited – – Garett Williams CB Knee Limited Limited – – Josh Woods LB Ankle – Limited – – Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full – – Dennis Daley OL Ankle Full Full – –

Los Angeles Rams

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kevin Dotson G Ankle DNP Limited – – Ernest Jones LB Knee DNP DNP – – Larrell Murchison DT Knee DNP DNP – – Joe Noteboom OL Groin DNP DNP – – Christian Rozeboom LB Thigh DNP Limited – – Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Limited Limited – –

Follow @AZSports

Presented By