TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado has been thrust into more than one light following starter James Conner’s Week 5 injury that has since landed him on injured reserve.

Not only is Demercado one of the favorites to compete for starting reps in the Cardinals’ Week 6 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams and beyond, he’s now on a whole lot of fantasy football teams hoping the undrafted rookie out of TCU can be the next Puka Nacua of waiver wire pickups.

But on the scale of 0 to Austin Ekeler in terms of fantasy football knowledge, Demercado is very much on the lesser end.

“I’ve heard a lot of (the fantasy football talk),” Demercado said Wednesday. “I don’t really know much about fantasy, honestly. It’s just comments of, ‘Hey, I added you to my fantasy football team.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, thanks.’ I don’t really know what else to say.”

Yes, #AZCardinals RB Emari Demercado has heard your fantasy football chatter this week. “It’s just comments of, ‘Hey, I added you to my fantasy football team.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, thanks.’ I don’t really know what else to say.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jstzk2U0wK — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 11, 2023

And if that was tough for fantasy football managers to hear, this might not help.

Entering the week of practice, a clear-cut starter has yet to be revealed. Those looking to take over the role, or at the very least seeing added offensive work in Los Angeles, include Demercado, Keaontay Ingram, Damien Williams and Tony Jones Jr.

There’s a good chance Demercado sees his number called. There’s also a good chance that a combination of the others do as well.

Pair that with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and head coach Jonathan Gannon giving little hints as to who might see the bulk of the work in the backfield, the thing every fantasy football manager dreads — a running back by committee — could very well be at play until someone wrestles away the starting job.

But of the options currently on the 53-man roster, Demercado enters the week with a whole lot of momentum following a 10-carry, 45-yard afternoon that included the first touchdown of his NFL career.

Ingram on the other hand is looking to return to action after missing the past two games with a neck issue. It’s been tough sledding for the running back, who has ran the rock 12 times for 15 yards and caught one pass for eight yards.

He does, however, enter the matchup listed as the team’s RB1 on the depth chart, causing many who added Demercado via waiver wire to sweat.

Ingram isn’t out of the woods just yet, though, having practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday.

May the luck be forever in your favor, my friends.

