Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Pac-12 releases Oct. 28 college football times, TV assignment for Washington State-ASU

Oct 16, 2023, 12:15 PM

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State...

Running back Cameron Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils carries the football en route to scoring on a 15-yard rushing touchdown ahead of linebacker Eric Gentry #18 of the USC Trojans during the first half of the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona State Sun Devils will kick off at home against Washington State on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. MST, the Pac-12 announced on Monday.

The game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

The conference released a television schedule that will feature the Colorado Buffaloes, led by coach Deion Sanders, visiting the No. 25 UCLA Bruins on ABC that Saturday. That week’s schedule kicks off with a ranked matchup of the No. 9 Oregon Ducks visiting the No. 14 Utah Utes on FOX.

The No. 12 Oregon State Beavers’ visit to the Arizona Wildcats closes the slate at 7:30 p.m. MST, and that will appear on ESPN.

Before facing the Cougars that weekend, Arizona State (1-5) will this Saturday visit the No. 5 Washington Huskies, who are coming off a win against Oregon in a top-10 battle this past weekend.

Arizona (4-3) follows a 44-6 win against Washington State this past weekend with a bye before hosting the Beavers.

Pac-12 football times, TV assignments for Oct. 28

12:30 p.m. – No. 9 Oregon at No. 14 Utah (FOX)

1 p.m. – USC at Cal (Pac-12 Networks)

4 p.m. – Washington at Stanford (FS1)

4:30 p.m. –  Colorado at UCLA (ABC)

5 p.m. – Washington State at Arizona State (Pac-12 Networks)

7:30 p.m. – Oregon State at Arizona (ESPN)

All times MST.

Arizona State Football

Giles Jackson #0 of the Washington Huskies celebrates a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during t...

Associated Press

Washington survives against Oregon, hosts ASU next

Camden Lewis missed a 43-yard field goal attempt on the final play as No. 7 Washington held off No. 8 Oregon 36-33 on Saturday.

2 days ago

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. walks on the field after a win over Tulsa in an NCAA colle...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State-Washington matchup airing on FS1

The Sun Devils will travel to No. 7 Washington for a night game on Oct. 21. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on FS1.

7 days ago

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies during the second half of the NCAAF game...

Associated Press

Washington asks courts to dismiss Washington State, Oregon State lawsuit against Pac-12

The University of Washington asked a court on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State.

7 days ago

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State loses to Colorado reaction

Hosts Jesse Morrison and Jeremy Schnell react to Arizona State football's 27-24 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

8 days ago

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Jesse Morrison

Arizona State falls just short of win over Coach Prime and Colorado

ASU football fell just short of its first Pac-12 victory of the Kenny Dillingham era for the second week in a row, losing 27-24 to Colorado.

9 days ago

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State’s QB Bourguet, defense lead Colorado after 1st half

Trenton Bourguet was showing his command of the Sun Devils' offense during the first half against Colorado at Mountain America Stadium.

9 days ago

Pac-12 releases Oct. 28 college football times, TV assignment for Washington State-ASU