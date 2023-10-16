The Arizona State Sun Devils will kick off at home against Washington State on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. MST, the Pac-12 announced on Monday.

The game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

The conference released a television schedule that will feature the Colorado Buffaloes, led by coach Deion Sanders, visiting the No. 25 UCLA Bruins on ABC that Saturday. That week’s schedule kicks off with a ranked matchup of the No. 9 Oregon Ducks visiting the No. 14 Utah Utes on FOX.

The No. 12 Oregon State Beavers’ visit to the Arizona Wildcats closes the slate at 7:30 p.m. MST, and that will appear on ESPN.

Before facing the Cougars that weekend, Arizona State (1-5) will this Saturday visit the No. 5 Washington Huskies, who are coming off a win against Oregon in a top-10 battle this past weekend.

Arizona (4-3) follows a 44-6 win against Washington State this past weekend with a bye before hosting the Beavers.

Pac-12 football times, TV assignments for Oct. 28

12:30 p.m. – No. 9 Oregon at No. 14 Utah (FOX)

1 p.m. – USC at Cal (Pac-12 Networks)

4 p.m. – Washington at Stanford (FS1)

4:30 p.m. – Colorado at UCLA (ABC)

5 p.m. – Washington State at Arizona State (Pac-12 Networks)

7:30 p.m. – Oregon State at Arizona (ESPN)

All times MST.

