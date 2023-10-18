Former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jake Plummer and former Arizona Wildcats forward Richard Jefferson were named as the grand marshals for the 2023 Fiesta Bowl parade on Wednesday.

The year’s theme, “spirit of competition,” will be on display during the parade on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

“Jake and Richard’s historical performances helped put their schools in the national spotlight as they were triumphant in a strong field of competition,” Fiesta Bowl executive director and CEO Erik Moses said in a release. “We are so excited to welcome them into the Fiesta Bowl as parade grand marshals to honor them with our fans.”

Plummer led the Sun Devils from 1993-96, closing as leader of an undefeated regular season team that went to the Rose Bowl. The quarterback finished third in the Heisman voting in 1996.

He is third all-time in career passing yards (8,827) at Arizona State.

A second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 1997 NFL Draft, Plummer played six years with Arizona and four more for the Denver Broncos. Over 143 career NFL games, he threw for 29,253 yards, 161 touchdowns and 161 interceptions with 1,853 rushing yards and 17 more scores on the ground.

“I came here in 1993 and was welcomed by the warmth from the community; that love and support continues today,” Plummer said via a statement.

Jefferson attended Moon Valley High School in Phoenix.

Playing for the Wildcats from 1998-2001, he helped Arizona to the 2001 national championship game.

The current ESPN NBA analyst played 17 seasons in the NBA for the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets.

“As a kid, I went to the Fiesta Bowl with my family, and I look forward to bringing my family to this amazing Parade and to future Fiesta Bowl games,” Jefferson said in a statement.

