Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Budda Baker hoping to play vs. Seahawks: ‘It’ll be a game-time decision’

Oct 20, 2023, 7:47 AM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — Entering the season, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker built an Iron Man status. He’d missed a five total games throughout the course of six hard-hitting NFL seasons.

Just six games into Year 7, though, and three-time All-Pro has doubled the number of missed games due to an upper hamstring injury that forced the safety to the injured reserve list in Week 3.

Now back practicing following his designation to return on Wednesday, the safety is doing whatever he can to play back home against the Seattle Seahawks and most importantly, avoid missing a sixth straight game.

RELATED STORIES

But while he’s itching to get back, Baker isn’t getting too far ahead of himself with just two days of limited practice under his belt this week and an original prognosis of six or more weeks before his hamstring would be “OK” to a return.

“We’re playing Seattle, going back home, definitely something I wanted to get back for and be ready to play,” Baker said Thursday. “Right now, I’m just taking it day by day and seeing how everything holds up and it’ll be a game-time decision.”

Baker’s way back to the starting lineup begins by getting a week of practice in with no setbacks and preferably a full day of work.

If he can check those boxes, a weekend activation ahead of Sunday’s tilt is certainly in the cards.

And as we’ve learned over the years, never count out Budda.

Respect going both ways

Baker may have been stuck watching from home or the sidelines while working to get back from his hamstring injury, but that didn’t stop him from seeing the continued improvement the organization is making from a cultural standpoint.

It’s a refreshing sight for the safety.

“Very excited,” Baker said. “(Jonathan Gannon’s) a coach who preaches the same things I believe in, so that’s very special to have with this being my fourth coaching staff here. I tell him all the time how much I respect him and all the coaches.

“It’s been a great culture change and a true blessing for me to be a part of. I’m very excited to be a Cardinal and just going to continue to work hard and continue to be the best that I can be for the team.”

Presented By
Western Governors University
Owen Pappoe at practice Cameron Thomas at practice Jesse Luketa at practice Robert Rodriguez during practice Damien Williams at practice Blake Gillikin at practice Roy Lopez at practice Bobby Price at practice Marco Wilson at practice Garrett Williams at practice Nick Rallis at practice Jonathan Ledbetter at practice Garrett Williams at practice Dennis Daley at practice Ben Stille at practice

Cardinals Corner

Joshua Dobbs runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs keeping same mentality as Kyler Murray return looms

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs' mentality hasn't waned amid Kyler Murray's return to practice.

22 hours ago

Kyler Murray, Cardinals new jerseys...

Tyler Drake

Brown: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ‘not coming back to be average’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't returning from a torn ACL just to say he did it, says wideout and friend Hollywood Brown.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

What’s next for Kyler Murray in his return back to Cardinals’ starting lineup?

Wednesday marked a monumental day for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. That's not to say there isn't still work to be done, though.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals designate QB Kyler Murray, S Budda Baker to return from injured lists

The Arizona Cardinals will welcome Kyler Murray and Budda Baker back to the practice field on Wednesday, Jonathan Gannon said.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray looks on...

Arizona Sports

Let’s predict when Cardinals QB Kyler Murray returns from ACL injury

Six weeks into the season and there have been no public developments when it comes to Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's potential return.

3 days ago

Trey McBride runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Trey McBride’s upped usage among Cardinals wrinkles to watch moving forward

Trey McBride's usage and the Cardinals' run game against the Rams were among the main talking points from Week 6's action.

3 days ago

Budda Baker hoping to play vs. Seahawks: ‘It’ll be a game-time decision’