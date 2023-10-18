The Arizona Cardinals’ injury report for a Week 7 showdown in Seattle against the Seahawks has some very positive news in it, even though the two headliners listed might not play.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and safety Budda Baker (hamstring) both returned to practice in a limited capacity. Murray very likely won’t suit up but Baker could after his four-game minimum on the injured reserve expired, though he would need to be activated to play.

Elsewhere on the report, Arizona’s other starting safety Jalen Thompson is not practicing still because of a hamstring issue. Ditto for cornerback Antonio Hamilton for a groin injury.

Seattle’s injury report features star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was not practicing due to problems with his hip and ribs. Metcalf was initially dealing with the rib injury he played through on Sunday but the hip problem came up during the game. He initially was questionable to return before coming back in.

Here is a look at the full injury reports for both teams.

Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Antonio Hamilton CB Groin DNP – – – Zach Pascal WR Neck DNP – – – Jalen Thompson S Hamstring DNP – – – Budda Baker S Hamstring Limited – – – Kei’Trel Clark CB Hamstring Limited – – – Kyler Murray QB Knee Limited – – – Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited – – – Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full – – – Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Full – – –

Seattle Seahawks

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Evan Brown C Hip DNP – – – Zach Charbonnet RB Hamstring DNP – – – Jack Curhan T Ankle DNP – – – DK Metcalf WR Ribs/Hip DNP – – – Tre Brown CB Toe Limited – – – Artie Burns CB Hamstring Limited – – – Charlie Cross T Ankle Limited – – – Phil Haynes G Calf Limited – – – Damien Lewis G Ankle Limited – – – Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Limited – – –

