ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Cardinals-Seahawks injury report: Murray, Baker back at practice
Oct 18, 2023, 4:55 PM | Updated: 4:56 pm
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals’ injury report for a Week 7 showdown in Seattle against the Seahawks has some very positive news in it, even though the two headliners listed might not play.
Quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and safety Budda Baker (hamstring) both returned to practice in a limited capacity. Murray very likely won’t suit up but Baker could after his four-game minimum on the injured reserve expired, though he would need to be activated to play.
Elsewhere on the report, Arizona’s other starting safety Jalen Thompson is not practicing still because of a hamstring issue. Ditto for cornerback Antonio Hamilton for a groin injury.
Seattle’s injury report features star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was not practicing due to problems with his hip and ribs. Metcalf was initially dealing with the rib injury he played through on Sunday but the hip problem came up during the game. He initially was questionable to return before coming back in.
Here is a look at the full injury reports for both teams.
Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Neck
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Budda Baker
|S
|Hamstring
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Kei’Trel Clark
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|–
|–
|–
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|Full
|–
|–
|–
Seattle Seahawks
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Evan Brown
|C
|Hip
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Jack Curhan
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Ribs/Hip
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Toe
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Charlie Cross
|T
|Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Phil Haynes
|G
|Calf
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Damien Lewis
|G
|Ankle
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|–
|–
|–