ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Cardinals-Seahawks injury report: Murray, Baker back at practice

Oct 18, 2023, 4:55 PM | Updated: 4:56 pm

Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the first ha...

Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals’ injury report for a Week 7 showdown in Seattle against the Seahawks has some very positive news in it, even though the two headliners listed might not play.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and safety Budda Baker (hamstring) both returned to practice in a limited capacity. Murray very likely won’t suit up but Baker could after his four-game minimum on the injured reserve expired, though he would need to be activated to play.

Elsewhere on the report, Arizona’s other starting safety Jalen Thompson is not practicing still because of a hamstring issue. Ditto for cornerback Antonio Hamilton for a groin injury.

Seattle’s injury report features star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was not practicing due to problems with his hip and ribs. Metcalf was initially dealing with the rib injury he played through on Sunday but the hip problem came up during the game. He initially was questionable to return before coming back in.

Here is a look at the full injury reports for both teams.

Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Antonio Hamilton CB Groin DNP
Zach Pascal WR Neck DNP
Jalen Thompson S Hamstring DNP
Budda Baker S Hamstring Limited
Kei’Trel Clark CB Hamstring Limited
Kyler Murray QB Knee Limited
Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited
Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Full

 

Seattle Seahawks

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Evan Brown C Hip DNP
Zach Charbonnet RB Hamstring DNP
Jack Curhan T Ankle DNP
DK Metcalf WR Ribs/Hip DNP
Tre Brown CB Toe Limited
Artie Burns CB Hamstring Limited
Charlie Cross T Ankle Limited
Phil Haynes G Calf Limited
Damien Lewis G Ankle Limited
Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Limited

