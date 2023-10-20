The Arizona Cardinals on Friday released quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad, a sign that starter Kyler Murray’s return and activation from his ACL recovery could be near.

How near remains to be seen. Arizona opened Murray’s three-week practice window on Wednesday and has that long to add him to the active roster.

The Cardinals have interim starter Joshua Dobbs and rookie backup Clayton Tune on the 53-man roster at present.

Along with releasing Driskel on Friday, Arizona filled the practice squad spot with running back Tony Jones Jr., who was released by the team Wednesday as the team designated Murray and safety Budda Baker (hamstring) to return. Murray was on the PUP and Baker was on the IR.

Jones, who has 22 carries for 249 yards in his four-year NFL career, is a depth piece behind Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado, who are on the 53-man roster. The Cardinals also have veterans Damien Williams and Corey Clement on the practice squad.

Williams earned snaps as the third back last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams and could see a role this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Driskel entered the offseason among a group of quarterbacks Arizona gave a look at with Murray recovering from his knee injury. The Cardinals began training camp with Colt McCoy, Driskel, David Blough and Tune fighting for opportunities before the team traded for Dobbs just before the regular season kicked off.

