Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals cut QB Jeff Driskel from practice squad as Kyler Murray nears return

Oct 20, 2023, 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:18 am

Jeff Driskel at Arizona Cardinals training camp...

Arizona Cardinals QB Jeff Driskel run through drills during training camp on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Glendale. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals on Friday released quarterback Jeff Driskel from the practice squad, a sign that starter Kyler Murray’s return and activation from his ACL recovery could be near.

How near remains to be seen. Arizona opened Murray’s three-week practice window on Wednesday and has that long to add him to the active roster.

The Cardinals have interim starter Joshua Dobbs and rookie backup Clayton Tune on the 53-man roster at present.

RELATED STORIES

Along with releasing Driskel on Friday, Arizona filled the practice squad spot with running back Tony Jones Jr., who was released by the team Wednesday as the team designated Murray and safety Budda Baker (hamstring) to return. Murray was on the PUP and Baker was on the IR.

Jones, who has 22 carries for 249 yards in his four-year NFL career, is a depth piece behind Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado, who are on the 53-man roster. The Cardinals also have veterans Damien Williams and Corey Clement on the practice squad.

Williams earned snaps as the third back last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams and could see a role this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Driskel entered the offseason among a group of quarterbacks Arizona gave a look at with Murray recovering from his knee injury. The Cardinals began training camp with Colt McCoy, Driskel, David Blough and Tune fighting for opportunities before the team traded for Dobbs just before the regular season kicked off.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker waves...

Tyler Drake

Budda Baker hoping to play vs. Seahawks: ‘It’ll be a game-time decision’

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker is itching to get back after missing the past five games with a hamstring injury.

3 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs runs the rock...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs keeping same mentality as Kyler Murray return looms

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs' mentality hasn't waned amid Kyler Murray's return to practice.

22 hours ago

Kyler Murray, Cardinals new jerseys...

Tyler Drake

Brown: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ‘not coming back to be average’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't returning from a torn ACL just to say he did it, says wideout and friend Hollywood Brown.

2 days ago

Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the first ha...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Seahawks injury report: Murray, Baker still at practice, two more Cards added

The Arizona Cardinals' injury report for a showdown in Seattle against the Seahawks has some very positive news in it.

2 days ago

Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

What’s next for Kyler Murray in his return back to Cardinals’ starting lineup?

Wednesday marked a monumental day for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. That's not to say there isn't still work to be done, though.

2 days ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: BREAKING: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and S Budda Baker designated return from injuries

BREAKING: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and S Budda Baker designated return from injuries Wednesday. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Presented By

2 days ago

Cardinals cut QB Jeff Driskel from practice squad as Kyler Murray nears return