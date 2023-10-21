On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis preview the tough task Arizona State football has on Saturday at No. 5 Washington.

The Huskies (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) have been one of the best teams in the country this season. They are led by Heisman-favorite quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He is completing 72.1% of his passes, has 20 touchdowns and only has three interceptions.

Penix Jr. will not be the only player the Sun Devils (1-5, 0-3 Pac-12) have to stop. Washington has two wide receivers averaging over 18 yards per reception. Ja’Lynn Polk has 32 catches, 586 yards and five touchdowns receiving this season. Rome Odunze has 40 receptions, 736 yards and six touchdowns. The Huskies also feature a strong rushing attack with running back Dillon Johnson. He has 61 attempts, 340 yards and five scores on the ground in 2023.

It’s been more than a year since Washington last lost a game after the Sun Devils defeated the Huskies in Tempe last October. Washington’s 13-game win streak is the second-longest active streak in the nation.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and can be listened to on ESPN 620, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.