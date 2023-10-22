The Arizona Diamondbacks are garnering some extensive celeb interest in their postseason run.

Devin Booker was featured extensively in Game 4 coverage and in Game 5, Kevin Durant, Michael Phelps and Booker took the game in.

Phelps also threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Durant made headlines in April when he donned a Corbin Carrol jersey at a D-backs game and said the 23-year-old outfielder made him feel his age.

“You hear about these guys. Then to find out he was a Seattle kid, he said he watched me growing up, which made me feel old. Glad we’re in the same city doing our thing,” Durant said at the time.

Book brought a new friend tonight (it is Kevin Durant) pic.twitter.com/RY2662uSWt — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 22, 2023

Durant was asked about supporting the D-backs while wearing the team’s hat in his postgame press conference.

“Just try to support the hometown, local team. I know they support us so just try to show some love,” Durant said.

Phelps, originally from Maryland, trained under Bob Bowman, who is now the swim coach at Arizona State University. Phelps has helped with the school’s swim program as well.

He has also participated in the Waste Management Phoenix Open celebrity Pro-Am in Scottsdale, an event held every February as part of the local stop on the PGA Tour.

Phelps has 28 total Olympic medals — the most by any individual in the history of the Olympic games.

Randy Johnson showing Michael Phelps pitches is a legendary crossover moment ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ktzleZsp2c — MLB Life (@MLBLife) October 22, 2023

There was also some Diamondbacks royalty in attendance — “The Big Unit” himself, Randy Johnson.

Several members of the Arizona Coyotes also made it out to Chase Field. Earlier today, they earned their first home opener win since 2016 at Mullett Arena.

.@ArizonaCoyotes win their home opener earlier this afternoon… then head straight to the ballpark! @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/4wl6eVHHmg — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 22, 2023

