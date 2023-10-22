Close
Diamondbacks draw more celebs for NLCS Game 5 including KD, Booker, Michael Phelps and the ‘Yotes

Oct 21, 2023, 7:33 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm

Swimmer Michael Phelps, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Sun talk in Game Five of the N...

Swimmer Michael Phelps, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Sun talk in Game Five of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks are garnering some extensive celeb interest in their postseason run.

Devin Booker was featured extensively in Game 4 coverage and in Game 5, Kevin Durant, Michael Phelps and Booker took the game in.

Phelps also threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Durant made headlines in April when he donned a Corbin Carrol jersey at a D-backs game and said the 23-year-old outfielder made him feel his age.

“You hear about these guys. Then to find out he was a Seattle kid, he said he watched me growing up, which made me feel old. Glad we’re in the same city doing our thing,” Durant said at the time.

Durant was asked about supporting the D-backs while wearing the team’s hat in his postgame press conference.

“Just try to support the hometown, local team. I know they support us so just try to show some love,” Durant said.

Phelps, originally from Maryland, trained under Bob Bowman, who is now the swim coach at Arizona State University. Phelps has helped with the school’s swim program as well.

He has also participated in the Waste Management Phoenix Open celebrity Pro-Am in Scottsdale, an event held every February as part of the local stop on the PGA Tour.

Phelps has 28 total Olympic medals — the most by any individual in the history of the Olympic games.

There was also some Diamondbacks royalty in attendance — “The Big Unit” himself, Randy Johnson.

Several members of the Arizona Coyotes also made it out to Chase Field. Earlier today, they earned their first home opener win since 2016 at Mullett Arena.

