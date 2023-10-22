Close
ASU football shirking underdog label, lead Huskies 7-3 at halftime in Seattle

Oct 21, 2023, 9:43 PM | Updated: 9:51 pm

Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils passes during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

John Guzzon's Profile Picture

BY JOHN GUZZON


Arizona Sports

The No. 5 ranked Washington Huskies were 27.5 point favorites coming into their matchup against Arizona State Saturday night in Seattle, but thanks in part to three turnovers from their defense, the Sun Devils lead 7-3 at halftime.

On a rain influenced night in the Pacific Northwest, Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet is 13-21 for 78 yards. RB DeCarlos Brooks leads the Sun Devils on the ground with 31 yards on 4 carries. Cam Skattebo has 21 yards on 4 carries and the lone touchdown.

Team yardage in the first half was 160 yards for the Sun Devils and 167 for the Huskies.

The ASU defense has been all over the field, frustrating Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. He is 15-22 with two interceptions.

The first interception for Penix was on his second pass of the game by ASU’s Ro Torrence.

Arizona State’s Shamari Simmons then made a diving interception of a pass at the ASU 3-yard line early in the second quarter.

