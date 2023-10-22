The No. 5 ranked Washington Huskies were 27.5 point favorites coming into their matchup against Arizona State Saturday night in Seattle, but thanks in part to three turnovers from their defense, the Sun Devils lead 7-3 at halftime.

On a rain influenced night in the Pacific Northwest, Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet is 13-21 for 78 yards. RB DeCarlos Brooks leads the Sun Devils on the ground with 31 yards on 4 carries. Cam Skattebo has 21 yards on 4 carries and the lone touchdown.

Sun Devil TD! @ASUFootball finds the end zone first 👀 pic.twitter.com/VoI4NdiTY5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

Team yardage in the first half was 160 yards for the Sun Devils and 167 for the Huskies.

The ASU defense has been all over the field, frustrating Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. He is 15-22 with two interceptions.

The first interception for Penix was on his second pass of the game by ASU’s Ro Torrence.

Arizona State’s Shamari Simmons then made a diving interception of a pass at the ASU 3-yard line early in the second quarter.