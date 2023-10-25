Close
Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi set for World Series Game 1 start

Oct 25, 2023, 4:05 PM | Updated: 7:07 pm

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 22: Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during Game Six ...

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 22: Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during Game Six of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Texas Rangers on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Eovaldi, a Texas native who signed with the Rangers last offseason, will make his first career World Series start. The right-hander is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in his four starts this postseason, including the AL Wild Card Series and AL Division Series clinchers, and the must-win Game 6 of the AL Championship Series at Houston on Sunday night.

“Nate’s had plenty of rest, he’s ready to go,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday when announcing Eovaldi as the starter for the World Series opener.

