Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Who are the World Series umpires? MLB sets umpire crew for Diamondbacks-Rangers

Oct 26, 2023, 3:00 PM

Alfonso Marquez...

Umpire Alfonso Marquez #72 stands in the infield in the second inning during game one of a doubleheader between the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park on September 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bill Miller and Alfonso Márquez will be joined by five first-time World Series umpires when the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Friday night.

Miller and Márquez each will be working his fifth World Series. Miller will be the umpire crew chief and would work the plate for a Game 7.

Márquez will be at first base in the opener, joined by D.J. Reyburn behind the plate, David Rackley at second, Brian Knight at third, Vic Carapazza in left field and Miller in right, Major League Baseball said Thursday.

Quinn Wolcott will be the reserve umpire for the opener and will call balls and strikes for Game 2. He will be followed behind the plate by Márquez, Rackley, Knight and Carapazza.

RELATED STORIES

Wolcott, 37, was the most accurate at balls and strikes this season at 96% among umpires working the plate for more than one game, according to umpscorecards.com. Miller was at 94.1%, Knight 94%, Rackley 93.9%, Carapazza at 93.7% and Márquez and Reyburn at 93.5% each.

Miller, 56, also worked the Series in 2010, ’13, ‘17 and ’20, and he was crew chief in 2020. Márquez, 51, umpired at the Series in 2006, ’11, ‘15 and ’21.

Knight is 49, Reyburn 47, Carapazza 44 and Rackley 42.

All seven Series umpires worked this year’s Division Series.

Todd Tichenor and Lance Barrett will be the video review umpires at MLB’s office in New York.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks-Rangers World Series preview: Hitting, base running

How do the Diamondbacks and Rangers match up with hitting and base running before Game 1 of the World Series?

3 minutes ago

Jace Peterson on the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2023 World Series roster vs. Rangers...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks, Rangers announce 2023 World Series rosters

The Arizona Diamondbacks will lose a 13th arm in place of a lefty bat off the bench in the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

2 hours ago

Diamondbacks celebrate World Series berth after NLCS Game 7...

Arizona Sports

Roundtable: Framing the reality of the Diamondbacks in the World Series

Yes, the Arizona Diamondbacks are in the World Series against the Texas Rangers. And they've proven they belong every step of the way.

2 hours ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Patience key for Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker to break out of funk in World Series

Diamondbacks cleanup hitter Christian Walker had a tough NLCS with the bat and pointed to patience as a key to get hot in the World Series.

15 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks speaks to the media during the World Series Worko...

Dan Bickley

Arizona Diamondbacks 4 wins away from being kings of Valley

The Arizona Diamondbacks are close to taking a permanent hold on the Valley as their No. 1 team, if another World Series is won.

17 hours ago

Who are the World Series umpires? MLB sets umpire crew for Diamondbacks-Rangers