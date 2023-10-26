Close
Zac Gallen announced as Game 1 World Series starting pitcher for Diamondbacks

Oct 26, 2023, 1:21 PM

Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning during Game Five of the Championship Series at Chase Field on October 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


It’ll be Zac Gallen who will be the Game 1 World Series starting pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks after the team announced the decision Thursday.

Gallen, who is 2-2 with a 5.24 ERA in his first postseason, started Arizona’s openers in both the NLDS and NLCS.

The righty will be opposed by Nathan Eovaldi for the Texas Rangers in the opening game of the World Series on Friday in Arlington.

Eovaldi, a Texas native who signed with the Rangers last offseason, will make his first career World Series start. The right-hander is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in his four starts this postseason, including the AL Wild Card Series and AL Division Series clinchers, and the must-win Game 6 of the AL Championship Series at Houston on Sunday night.

Arizona has gone with Merrill Kelly and rookie Brandon Pfaadt behind Gallen for most of the postseason. Jordan Montgomery and Max Scherzer are expected to start for the Rangers in the World Series.

Gallen lost both of his starts in the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. He was touched up for 5 runs in Game 1 of that series before surrendering another 4 runs in Game 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

