Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Paul Sewald blows save, Diamondbacks drop Game 1 of World Series vs. Rangers

Oct 27, 2023, 9:14 PM | Updated: 9:15 pm

Corey Seager home run in Game 1 of World Series...

Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers hits a home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers traded blows early on in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Once Arizona’s bullpen took over in the sixth inning, though, the D-backs had all the momentum. A 5-3 advantage held all the way up until the bottom of the ninth inning for closer Paul Sewald to bring home.

But with one swing of the bat, Sewald’s consistent postseason stretch was no more, blowing the save in a 6-5 finish in 11 innings.

Sewald did himself no favors with a leadoff walk to Leody Taveras before watching Corey Seager go yard on a first-pitch no-doubter two batters later to even up the score at 5-5.

Sewald entered Friday with eight scoreless innings in the postseason, allowing just three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts. He was 6-for-6 in save opportunities across his eight appearances.

Texas never looked back after the ninth, with Adolis Garcia ending things with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning off Miguel Castro for the 6-5 win.

Before Sewald’s implosion, the D-backs bullpen looked as strong as it had been throughout the postseason, beginning with Ryan Thompson.

Following an inconsistent showing from ace Zac Gallen that lasted five innings and resulted in three earned runs, Thompson got out of the sixth without allowing a run and facing five batters.

Thompson would last just one inning before turning things over to Joe Mantiply in the seventh.

RELATED STORIES

The 2022 All-Star had little trouble handling the top of the Rangers’ lineup, putting down Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Evan Carter in order behind 15 pitches.

This was a notable appearance for Mantiply, as he replaced rookie Andrew Saalfrank as the high-leverage lefty after Saalfrank struggled to throw strikes in the NLCS.

Mantiply’s outing opened up the door for Kevin Ginkel in the eighth.

And while he didn’t quite have the same the command he’s had in previous postseason outings, Ginkel managed to get through a leadoff hit and a one-out walk without a run crossing the plate.

It’s been an impressive playoff run for the reliever, who entering play Friday night had allowed just six hits, two walks and no runs across nine innings of work. He also struck out 13 during that span.

Arizona scored five runs via a Corbin Carroll two-RBI triple, Ketel Marte fielder’s choice, Tommy Pham solo homer and Marte RBI double.

Next up, Game 2 on Saturday.

Game 2 is slated for 5:03 p.m. MST. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com, beginning with pregame coverage at 4:15 p.m. MST

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen throws a pitch during the 2023 World Series...

Tyler Drake

Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen turns in up-and-down Game 1 vs. Rangers

Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers was a mixed bag for ace Zac Gallen.

2 hours ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs to third base for a triple in the third inning a...

Kellan Olson

Corbin Carroll’s triple, Ketel Marte’s record streak is World Series debut of ‘Answerbacks’

The Arizona Diamondbacks are known as the "Answerbacks" and that was on display right away in the World Series.

3 hours ago

Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a single in the first inning again...

Kellan Olson

Adolis Garcia ties RBI record to start World Series’ Game 1 vs. D-backs

Adolis Garcia tied the MLB record for RBIs in a postseason in his first plate appearance of the World Series against Diamondbacks.

4 hours ago

Former US President George W. Bush throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to Game One of the World S...

Arizona Sports

Former President George W. Bush throws 1st pitch for D-backs World Series (again)

Former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Texas played the Diamondbacks in the World Series opener.

4 hours ago

In this Nov. 4, 2001, file photo, the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate their ninth-inning victory ove...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks’ latest World Series draws quirky, coincidental connections to 2001

It's been 22 years since the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Yankees to win their first championship.

5 hours ago

Paul Sewald blows save, Diamondbacks drop Game 1 of World Series vs. Rangers