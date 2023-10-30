Close
Pac-12 announces ASU vs. UCLA, Arizona at Colorado game times for Nov. 11

Oct 30, 2023, 9:54 AM

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Head coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils talks with quarterback Jaden Rashada #5 before the NCAAF game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountain America Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats will play their Saturday, Nov. 11 games on the Pac-12 Networks, the conference announced Monday.

Arizona State closes the night on Nov. 11 with a 7 p.m. MST kickoff at the UCLA Bruins. ASU (2-6) is coming off a win against the Washington State Cougars and before facing UCLA visits the No. 18 Utah Utes this coming Saturday.

The Wildcats (5-3) will begin the Pac-12 slate for Week 11 at the Colorado Buffaloes at 12 p.m. MST. Arizona is coming off two wins in a row against top-20 opponents and faces the No. 20 Bruins this Saturday.

Two big-time matchups have not been announced for Nov. 11 and figure to be in line for national coverage.

The USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks clash, while the Utah Utes visit the Washington Huskies that week.

Those two games, which should have College Football Playoff implications, will have time and television assignments announced no later than this coming Sunday.

