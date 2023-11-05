Close
Arizona Diamondbacks donate $50,000 to St. Mary’s Food Bank pantry

Nov 5, 2023, 7:22 AM

The Arizona Diamondbacks have partnered with St. Mary's Food Bank to donate $50,000 to help feed children and families in need in Phoenix. (MLB photo)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


The Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball held a special ceremony in Phoenix supporting the Cesar Chavez Community School with a donation to St. Mary’s Food Bank School Pantry program Monday.

The donation put a St. Mary’s Food Bank pantry, a longtime partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the title one school to support students at risk for food insecurity.

“The creation with the D-backs and St. Mary’s food pantry is just an amazing partnership,” said April Brown, MLB’s senior vice president, social responsibility. “It’s the embodiment of working together so that no family goes hungry. Twice a month, families from the neighborhood can come in here and receive a box that is filled with food to sustain the family.

“I just wanted to congratulate everyone on that amazing work. … That’s what we try to do each and every day in all the communities where we play ball — we try to reduce equity gaps and really provide essential resources for families.”

