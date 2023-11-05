The Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball held a special ceremony in Phoenix supporting the Cesar Chavez Community School with a donation to St. Mary’s Food Bank School Pantry program Monday.

The donation put a St. Mary’s Food Bank pantry, a longtime partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the title one school to support students at risk for food insecurity.

D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall announced that the organization would be donating $50,000 to the food bank, which will help feed children and the families of those in need at the Cesar Chavez Leadership Academy in South Phoenix.

“We hope to have seasons like this where we win and we go deep into the playoffs, but we know that’s not always going to happen,” Hall said at the event. “But where we can have an impact each and every year is with what we do in our community, making Arizona a better place to live, to work.”

St. Mary’s Food Bank was established as the nation’s first food bank in 1967 and supports nine Arizona counties.

“The creation with the D-backs and St. Mary’s food pantry is just an amazing partnership,” said April Brown, MLB’s senior vice president, social responsibility. “It’s the embodiment of working together so that no family goes hungry. Twice a month, families from the neighborhood can come in here and receive a box that is filled with food to sustain the family.

“I just wanted to congratulate everyone on that amazing work. … That’s what we try to do each and every day in all the communities where we play ball — we try to reduce equity gaps and really provide essential resources for families.”

Follow @veenstra_david