ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Corbin Carroll named the National League’s Outstanding Rookie by the MLBPA

Nov 3, 2023, 5:30 PM

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks across the fiel...

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks across the field before Game Five of the World Series against the Texas Rangers at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Corbin Carroll’s memorable rookie season with the Arizona Diamondbacks included a long-term contract extension and appearances in the World Series and All-Star Game.

Now that the season has ended, he is earning some hardware in recognition of his efforts.

On Thursday, Carroll was named Outstanding Rookie by his fellow players in the National League in balloting for the 2023 Players Choice Awards.

Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves was named overall Player of the Year and NL Outstanding Player. Marcus Semien received his second career Marvin Miller Man of the Year award after previously winning the award in 2021.

National League players also selected Blake Snell as Outstanding Pitcher and Cody Bellinger as Comeback Player. American League players chosen for honors are Shohei Ohtani as Outstanding Player, Gerrit Cole as Outstanding Pitcher, Liam Hendriks as Comeback Player and Gunnar Henderson as Outstanding Rookie.

In early October, Carroll was named the Rookie of the Year by Baseball America.

Concurrently, he was also named to Baseball America’s All-Rookie Team along with Henderson who is Baseball America’s American League Rookie of the Year.

The Big 4 Awards for Major League Baseball – Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and Manager of the Year — are awarded by the Baseball Writer’s Association of America.

Finalists for those awards will be announced at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 on MLB Network.

