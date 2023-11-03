Close
Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick expects an ‘economic windfall’

Nov 3, 2023, 7:20 AM | Updated: 7:25 am

Managing general partner Ken Kendrick of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with the Warren C. Gil...

Managing general partner Ken Kendrick of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with the Warren C. Giles Trophy, given to the champion of the National League, after beating Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in Game Seven of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick just saw a “magical month” of baseball right in front of his eyes.

As in any sport, with winning comes more ticket and merchandising sales as well as just a deepened desire for more of that success.

Kendrick understands that, and he understands the value of re-investing the money that comes from the fans back into the team, because in a way, the fans are betting on the future of the D-backs when they pay premiums for playoff tickets and other things like that.

“I think the fans will be proud that their money is going to the right cause and that’s to building the right roster,” Kendrick said.

He didn’t want to get into specifics as to how that money will be spent; he leaves that up to general manager Mike Hazen and the baseball department, adding “In Mike We Trust.”

Kendrick did, however, allude to some of the holes on the roster as any team has going into winter, naming pitching first.

Overall, he expects the payroll disparity between the D-backs and the bigger spenders in Major League Baseball to narrow a bit, especially now that they’ve overcome the “900-pound gorilla” that is the big spending Los Angeles Dodgers.

