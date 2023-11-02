The Arizona Diamondbacks are going to start to work to extend manager Torey Lovullo beginning next week.

That’s according to Arizona Sports‘ John Gambadoro.

Diamondbacks’ managing partner Ken Kendrick said three weeks ago that extending the team’s skipper will be a topic of discussion this upcoming offseason. As of Oct. 9, Lovullo said he and the organization had not had any extension talks beyond the 2024 season.

“He’s earned our respect, he had our respect and he’s earned even greater respect,” Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick told Arizona Sports‘ Burns & Gambo on Thursday. “I think what’s happened is the baseball world is now more identified with the talent he brings. … And just like you reward players you need to reward leadership.”



Lovullo led the team to a second-place finish in the National League West this season at 84-78, but did manage to take the third wild card in the NL.

The D-backs went on to sweep the Brewers in a best-of-three series in Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs, then swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series three-games-to-none.

In the National League Championship Series, the Diamondbacks took the Philadelphia Phillies to seven games before taking the National League crown and advancing to the World Series.

They would eventually lose 4-1 to the Texas Rangers in the Fall Classic.

The 58-year-old Lovullo is 495-537 as a manager with Arizona.

Earlier this postseason, the team locked up general manager Mike Hazen through at least 2028 in early October.