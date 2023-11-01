A Marcus Semien home run and triple and a Corey Seager two-run homer helped the Texas Rangers to a 10-0 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Game 4 of the World Series.

The five-run second inning began with Josh Jung doubling on a sharp line drive to center field off opener Joe Mantiply. Manager Torey Lovullo then went to his bullpen after Mantiply struck out the next batter, Nathaniel Lowe.

Miguel Castro came into the game for Arizona and gave up three earned runs while only recording an out in 18 pitches.

Jonah Heim grounded out which advanced Jung to third. A wild pitch by Castro then scored Jung.



Castro walked Leody Taveras and then Travis Jankowski singled to center to advance Taveras to second.

Semien later tripled, driving a slider to left field that scored Taveras and Jankowski for his fourth hit of the World Series.



Lovullo then called Kyle Nelson from his bullpen as Castro exited.

After a ball in the dirt, Seager crushed second-pitch slider 431 feet to center field which scored Semien and put the Rangers up 5-0.

Corey Seager hits his third home run of the #WorldSeries! pic.twitter.com/Qk7RwZGalR — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023



It was Seager’s sixth home run of the postseason and third of the World Series, after the former Dodger went yard in the ninth inning of Game 1 to send the game to extra innings and the third inning of Game 3 to pad the Rangers’ lead.

Seager is the first shortstop with three home runs in a World Series. Seager is also the second shortstop to homer in consecutive World Series games, joining Derek Jeter in 2000 in Games 4 and 5, according to Sarah Langs.

The Rangers then added five more runs in the third inning.

Evan Carter grounded out before Jung singled to left field. Lowe then singled to center before Luis Frias came into the game for the Diamondbacks.

A costly error by D-backs first baseman Christian Walker, who bobbled the ball, led to the bases being loaded for Taveras.

Frias struck out Taveras, before Jankowski lined a cutter to right field, scoring Jung and Lowe, making Jankowski two-for-two in his World Series debut.

Semien then sent a four-seam fastball to the seats in left center field to put the road team up 10. The Rangers are 9-0 this postseason on the road.

Marcus Semien has 5 RBI in 3 innings! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/DXP5K8BvYW — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

The Rangers’ 10 runs are the third-most through three innings in a World Series game, behind only Arizona’s 12 in Game 6 in 2001 and Detroit’s 12 in Game 6 in 1968, according to Langs.

