Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Texas Rangers hitting barrage blows open World Series Game 4 against Arizona Diamondbacks

Oct 31, 2023, 6:35 PM | Updated: 6:50 pm

Mitch Garver #18 and Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers celebrate after Semien hit a home run in...

Mitch Garver #18 and Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers celebrate after Semien hit a home run in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 4 of the World Series at Chase Field on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

A Marcus Semien home run and triple and a Corey Seager two-run homer helped the Texas Rangers to a 10-0 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Game 4 of the World Series.

The five-run second inning began with Josh Jung doubling on a sharp line drive to center field off opener Joe Mantiply. Manager Torey Lovullo then went to his bullpen after Mantiply struck out the next batter, Nathaniel Lowe.

Miguel Castro came into the game for Arizona and gave up three earned runs while only recording an out in 18 pitches.

Jonah Heim grounded out which advanced Jung to third. A wild pitch by Castro then scored Jung.


Castro walked Leody Taveras and then Travis Jankowski singled to center to advance Taveras to second.

Semien later tripled, driving a slider to left field that scored Taveras and Jankowski for his fourth hit of the World Series.


Lovullo then called Kyle Nelson from his bullpen as Castro exited.

After a ball in the dirt, Seager crushed second-pitch slider 431 feet to center field which scored Semien and put the Rangers up 5-0.


It was Seager’s sixth home run of the postseason and third of the World Series, after the former Dodger went yard in the ninth inning of Game 1 to send the game to extra innings and the third inning of Game 3 to pad the Rangers’ lead.

Seager is the first shortstop with three home runs in a World Series. Seager is also the second shortstop to homer in consecutive World Series games, joining Derek Jeter in 2000 in Games 4 and 5, according to Sarah Langs.

The Rangers then added five more runs in the third inning.

Evan Carter grounded out before Jung singled to left field. Lowe then singled to center before Luis Frias came into the game for the Diamondbacks.

RELATED STORIES

A costly error by D-backs first baseman Christian Walker, who bobbled the ball, led to the bases being loaded for Taveras.

Frias struck out Taveras, before Jankowski lined a cutter to right field, scoring Jung and Lowe, making Jankowski two-for-two in his World Series debut.

Semien then sent a four-seam fastball to the seats in left center field to put the road team up 10. The Rangers are 9-0 this postseason on the road.

The Rangers’ 10 runs are the third-most through three innings in a World Series game, behind only Arizona’s 12 in Game 6 in 2001 and Detroit’s 12 in Game 6 in 1968, according to Langs.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte singles off Andrew Heaney in the bottom of the firs...

Stephen Gugliociello

Diamondbacks’ Marte continues setting records as his hitting streak extends

The Arizona Diamondbacks switch-hitting second baseman led off the bottom of the first with a single up the middle. With that, he extended his postseason hitting streak to start a career to 20 games. 

30 minutes ago

Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Arizon...

Stephen Gugliociello

Rangers stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer out for World Series against Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers' Adolis García and starting pitcher Max Scherzer have been taken off the the team's active playoff roster for the World Series.

2 hours ago

Adolis García...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks-Rangers lineups: How Texas star Adolis Garcia’s injury impacts the series

The Texas Rangers won't have star outfielder Adolis Garcia for at least Game 4 against the Diamondbacks due to an oblique strain.

3 hours ago

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Game 2...

Aaron Schmidt

By the numbers: Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker’s turnaround here?

Christian Walker has struggled at the plate for the Diamondbacks in the playoffs, but there are signs he is turning a corner.

4 hours ago

Manager Torey Lovullo...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ‘steaming’ after World Series Game 3 calls

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he was "steaming" after multiple missed calls in Game 3 of the World Series.

5 hours ago

(Fox Sports screenshot)...

Haboob Blog

Man wearing an Iowa t-shirt stars in Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field

A man wearing a bright yellow Iowa t-shirt behind home plate during Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field made quite the splash.

7 hours ago

Texas Rangers hitting barrage blows open World Series Game 4 against Arizona Diamondbacks