Here’s who Arizona State, Arizona football play in Big 12 through 2027

Nov 1, 2023, 11:24 AM | Updated: 1:31 pm

The Big 12 logo on the yardage marker during the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Maryland Terrapins at Mountaineer Field on September 26, 2015 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Big 12 released its future college football matchups through the 2027 season, with new members like the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats learning where they will be headed as first-year members in 2024.

The conference expands to 16 teams next year with the Arizona schools joining Colorado and Utah in leaving the Pac-12.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

The Sun Devils and Wildcats will retain their rivalry each year with the 2024 matchup taking place in Tucson.

ASU hosts BYU, Utah, Kansas and UCF next season with travel to Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Cincinnati.

The Wildcats host Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston and West Virginia. Arizona will travel to BYU, Utah, TCU and UCF.

Who does Arizona State, Arizona play in future Big 12 football schedules?

Arizona State Sun Devils future Big 12 football opponents

2024

Home: BYU, Utah, Kansas, UCFAway: Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Cincinnati

2025

Home: Arizona, Texas, TCU, Houston, West VirginiaAway: Utah, Colorado, Baylor, Iowa State

2026

Home: Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas StateAway: Arizona, BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas, UCF

2027

Home: Arizona, BYU, Utah, Iowa State, CincinnatiAway: Colorado, TCU, Houston, West Virginia

Arizona Wildcats future Big 12 football opponents

2024

Home: Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston, West VirginiaAway: BYU, Utah, TCU, UCF

2025

Home: BYU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, KansasAway: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Cincinnati

2026

Home: Arizona State, Utah, TCU, Iowa State, CincinnatiAway: BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas State, West Virginia

2027

Home: Colorado, Houston, Kansas State, UCFAway: Arizona State, Utah, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas

