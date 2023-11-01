Here’s who Arizona State, Arizona football play in Big 12 through 2027
Nov 1, 2023, 11:24 AM | Updated: 1:31 pm
The Big 12 released its future college football matchups through the 2027 season, with new members like the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats learning where they will be headed as first-year members in 2024.
The conference expands to 16 teams next year with the Arizona schools joining Colorado and Utah in leaving the Pac-12.
“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”
The Sun Devils and Wildcats will retain their rivalry each year with the 2024 matchup taking place in Tucson.
ASU hosts BYU, Utah, Kansas and UCF next season with travel to Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Cincinnati.
The Wildcats host Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston and West Virginia. Arizona will travel to BYU, Utah, TCU and UCF.
Who does Arizona State, Arizona play in future Big 12 football schedules?
Arizona State Sun Devils future Big 12 football opponents
2024
Home: BYU, Utah, Kansas, UCFAway: Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Cincinnati
2025
Home: Arizona, Texas, TCU, Houston, West VirginiaAway: Utah, Colorado, Baylor, Iowa State
2026
Home: Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas StateAway: Arizona, BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas, UCF
2027
Home: Arizona, BYU, Utah, Iowa State, CincinnatiAway: Colorado, TCU, Houston, West Virginia
Arizona Wildcats future Big 12 football opponents
2024
Home: Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston, West VirginiaAway: BYU, Utah, TCU, UCF
2025
Home: BYU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, KansasAway: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Cincinnati
2026
Home: Arizona State, Utah, TCU, Iowa State, CincinnatiAway: BYU, Texas Tech, Kansas State, West Virginia
2027
Home: Colorado, Houston, Kansas State, UCFAway: Arizona State, Utah, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas